queer punk zinsters

What is Radical comix?
A radical comix collection centering around equality, living free, feminism, queerness, Radical illustrators, sketch artists and the pacific Northwest, It is edited by Revolt Distro and will be put out every three months from February on. This is a call for Submissions so Please Send in Your Work or forward this to a friend who would be interested. We can Change the world or at least get our art out there to the people. Issue number one will be put out in February 2013 so you have until the last week of January to submit. The Zine will be comic book size and submissions can be sent to sevensinsrevolt@gmail.com where they will have to be scaled to fit into the final anthology! So stoked about this new awesome project we are going to collaborate with a lot of great zine authors from the NW. you should too! ASAP Thanks!
~Seven Sins
REVOLT DISTRO
