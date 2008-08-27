We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Poetry Zines

Information

Poetry Zines

This group is for folks who make and read zines consisting mostly of poetry and/or poetry related topics.

Members: 209
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Discussion Forum

poetry/art zine

Started by shnnn j May 9, 2015.

The Teacup Symposium needs your poetry! 8 Replies

Started by The Teacup Symposium Press. Last reply by Whitering Jun 12, 2012.

Hypnogogue Issue 1 - Call For Submissions

Started by J W Rogerson Feb 17, 2012.

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of Poetry Zines to add comments!

Comment by Edweird 1 hour ago

I have a  few poetry zines complete but my Haikus are what I'm most proud of. Haiku%20Zine.jpgHaiku%20zine%201.jpg

Comment by Cheering and Waving Press on Tuesday

Comment by Ann Tan on August 26, 2016 at 5:46pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USMex3TUaBs

Hello fellow zine creators!

I'm an artist and poet from Malaysia who has just ventured into the world of zine making <3 I pair paintings with poetry (all my own work), check it out in the links below! 

The Gallery of poems and art I create:

http://anntidote.com/poetry

 

The end product look :

http://anntidote.com/poetryzine

I welcome collaboration proposals as well!

I have a website that showcases creative writers in one of the sections: http://anntidote.com/works-by-other-writers

If you'd love to contribute, just send me an email (anntidotelab@gmail.com) and we will take it from there! 

Comment by Misha Murasovs on May 23, 2016 at 10:24am

Hello. My new zine Big Tight 3 is available for trades :)

Comment by Jennifer Nichole Wells on April 19, 2016 at 9:10am

Looking for poetry on the theme of courage. Submissions due April 29!

Click here for more info: https://felanzine.wordpress.com/submit/ or contact me at felanzine@outlook.com

Comment by Jennifer Nichole Wells on March 25, 2016 at 7:43am

Issue 4 of felan is here. I know it's my zine, but I have to say this is the best one yet. All the contributions are on the theme - Melancholy. 

Check it out here: http://www.blurb.com/b/6975964-f-lan-issue-4-melancholy

Contributor interviews will be posting on the blog here: https://felanzine.wordpress.com/

Comment by Rasasvada on January 10, 2016 at 2:12pm

Helping with a new zine looking for short language minded work! especially interested in non-english / multi-lingual 

Comment by Mind's Eye Zine on December 1, 2015 at 9:34am

We love poetry over at Mind's Eye Zine, please share yours with us!! Anonymous submissions accepted.

Comment by Jennifer Nichole Wells on November 20, 2015 at 8:40am

Issue 2 is here! 

https://felanzine.wordpress.com/2015/11/20/issue-2-the-fear-issue-i...

Comment by Jennifer Nichole Wells on September 18, 2015 at 10:13am

Issue 1 of fēlan is here and it's all about love! Get your own here: http://www.blurb.com/b/6462843-f-lan-issue-1-love

 

Members (209)

tim scannell
 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service