We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Photozines

Information

Photozines

For people who make zines out of photos, like to add photos to their zines, and like to look at photozines!

Members: 114
Latest Activity: 23 hours ago

Discussion Forum

Printing 3 Replies

Hey there, I've been looking through info on the forums on this site as well as at resources on a few other sites. Most info seems a bit old or outdated, so I thought it might be helpful to start a…Continue

Started by Lauren Lowery. Last reply by AvantAfro Jul 10, 2016.

Charlotte - A Street Portrait

Continue

Started by Mazucca City Mar 2, 2014.

New Found Photo Zine: Lovers & Other Strangers 1 Reply

Continue

Started by Justin Bacolo. Last reply by Mike Nobody Feb 10, 2014.

A PHOTOZINE LIBRARY TRAVELING ACROSS EUROPE

ZINES OF THE ZONE is a traveling library dedicated to selfpublished photobooks, photozines, and any DIY printed matter related to photography.From february to june 2014, we will travel across…Continue

Tags: open call

Started by ZINES OF THE ZONE Nov 8, 2013.

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of Photozines to add comments!

Comment by Shophia Sherwood yesterday

Comment by Shane Marshall on Sunday

New issue of my running zine Vice. Featuring issue 6 "In The Red". Features photography and poetry. Interested in buying these or for trading photozines. Message me on here or email me at shayanshafii@gmail.com

Comment by Julius Smit on November 30, 2016 at 12:53pm

My new photo zine 'PULSE' is now out!

A5 size (5.83 x 8.27 inches /14.8 x 21 cms) zine of black & white photographs, montages and 4 experimental poems.

32 pages, including cover.

Printed black & white throughout on 70gsm white paper (80 gsm white card cover) with saddle stitch binding.

'Each step taken along a route becomes part of a rhythm which feeds reflection and the momentum of absorbing the surrounding space: birds on take-off, animals sauntering, insects in congregation, people hustling, traffic growling, buskers plucking electric tempo. Each being, each group is part of a pulse of existence.'

Price: £3.00 plus shipping.  Available now from my Etsy shop:  https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/481922618/pulse-zine?ga_order=most_...

Comment by Shophia Sherwood on October 7, 2016 at 6:18am

Hey guys I've made a Facebook page in a hope to get more people involved and see more photozines, so please join! 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1112098018881363/

Comment by Misha Murasovs on August 18, 2016 at 6:30am

Hello,

I done gone made a website for my zines, so if you're not so keen on trades, but still want a peak at the four issues of Big Tight I have made this summer, head on over to

https://bigtightzine.wordpress.com/

Cheers!

Comment by Julius Smit on August 11, 2016 at 5:11am

Hi Misha, I would be very happy to trade. You can see my three zines at: http://www.juliussmit.co.uk/zines.html.  Please email me at julius@juliussmit.co.uk, if interested. Julius

Comment by Misha Murasovs on August 10, 2016 at 12:08pm

Hello,

I made a couple of photo zines this summer and they're both available for trades!

Comment by Shophia Sherwood on August 10, 2016 at 5:30am

Hey guys, I have a website, instagram and facebook page now for my photography and photozines! Check it out:

www.sophiesherwood.co.uk 

Facebook

Instagram

Comment by Mark Peril on August 5, 2016 at 5:53am

Mark's Demise Vol. 2 is hot off the presses.  24 small pages of pure toner.

Inside you'll find:

-Photos

-A "live action" comic The Curious Case of the Meep Meeps

-Police blotter from a small nowhere town

-A handcrafted "Best of Craigslist: Cleveland musicians section" for the month of July

AND MORE! (but, not really)

Please email me if you're interested in trades.

Thanks,

Mark

mark@marksdemise.com

www.marksdemise.com

Comment by AvantAfro on July 31, 2016 at 4:54am

thank you kindly .. I will post more on the progress of this project ..

all the best 

 

Members (114)

 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service