For people who make zines out of photos, like to add photos to their zines, and like to look at photozines!
Hey there, I've been looking through info on the forums on this site as well as at resources on a few other sites. Most info seems a bit old or outdated, so I thought it might be helpful to start a…Continue
Started by Lauren Lowery. Last reply by AvantAfro Jul 10, 2016.
Started by Mazucca City Mar 2, 2014.
Started by Justin Bacolo. Last reply by Mike Nobody Feb 10, 2014.
ZINES OF THE ZONE is a traveling library dedicated to selfpublished photobooks, photozines, and any DIY printed matter related to photography.From february to june 2014, we will travel across…Continue
Tags: open call
Started by ZINES OF THE ZONE Nov 8, 2013.
My new photo zine 'PULSE' is now out!
A5 size (5.83 x 8.27 inches /14.8 x 21 cms) zine of black & white photographs, montages and 4 experimental poems.
32 pages, including cover.
Printed black & white throughout on 70gsm white paper (80 gsm white card cover) with saddle stitch binding.
'Each step taken along a route becomes part of a rhythm which feeds reflection and the momentum of absorbing the surrounding space: birds on take-off, animals sauntering, insects in congregation, people hustling, traffic growling, buskers plucking electric tempo. Each being, each group is part of a pulse of existence.'
Price: £3.00 plus shipping. Available now from my Etsy shop: https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/481922618/pulse-zine?ga_order=most_...
Hey guys I've made a Facebook page in a hope to get more people involved and see more photozines, so please join!
Hello,
I done gone made a website for my zines, so if you're not so keen on trades, but still want a peak at the four issues of Big Tight I have made this summer, head on over to
https://bigtightzine.wordpress.com/
Cheers!
Hi Misha, I would be very happy to trade. You can see my three zines at: http://www.juliussmit.co.uk/zines.html. Please email me at julius@juliussmit.co.uk, if interested. Julius
Hey guys, I have a website, instagram and facebook page now for my photography and photozines! Check it out:
Mark's Demise Vol. 2 is hot off the presses. 24 small pages of pure toner.
Inside you'll find:
-Photos
-A "live action" comic The Curious Case of the Meep Meeps
-Police blotter from a small nowhere town
-A handcrafted "Best of Craigslist: Cleveland musicians section" for the month of July
AND MORE! (but, not really)
Please email me if you're interested in trades.
Thanks,
Mark
mark@marksdemise.com
thank you kindly .. I will post more on the progress of this project ..
all the best
