Photography

Information

For discussion on photography of all disciplines. A group for those interested in having their photography critiqued and published on www.fallyrag.com

Website: http://www.fallyrag.com
Location: London
Latest Activity: 14 hours ago

Discussion Forum

Joe Photographer 1 Reply

Started by Fallyrag. Last reply by Uniformity Collective Nov 4, 2015.

I WANNA TRADE U ALL---

Started by AvantAfro Jul 11, 2009.

Comment Wall

Comment

Comment by Huda Azzis on April 10, 2017 at 11:41am

OPEN CALL SUBMISSIONS: PHOTO ZINE

Looking for photographer willing to contribute in a TRAVEL PHOTO ZINE.

Deadline: 29 November 2017

Email your interest to HUDAAZZIS@GMAIL.COM and we'll send over the zine brief

Comment by Shophia Sherwood on January 25, 2016 at 4:30am

Hey everyone, Papergirl Bristol has just opened they're 2016 Open Call for artwork that will be exhibited and distributed for free! Email papergirlbristol@gmail.com for the address to send your prints etc to, or message me on here! We're hoping to create a zine like we did last year :)

Comment by Charlotte Sometimes on April 3, 2015 at 9:12am

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS!


I'm looking for submissions for an all-inclusive FEMINIST ART ZINE that seeks to showcase and give voice to feminist and queer lives and experiences.
I accept ALL FORMS OF ART (visuals and texts).


send your SUBMISSIONS to: waywardartzine@gmail.com

Comment by Occult Geometry Zine on August 26, 2014 at 10:15am

This is a call for submissions!

Occult Geometry is a newly established zine, primarily focused on poetry and prose around a monthly theme.  We also accept any medium of visual art.

The theme of our upcoming September publication is "Seasonal Transitions" and we are accepting submissions right up until August 29.

Check out or website at occultgeometry.weebly.com or Twitter at twitter.com/occultgeometry.  Submit to occultgeometryzine@gmail.com.

We have no photography submissions currently, but would love to include some in this publication.

Comment by Yellerzine on December 11, 2013 at 9:47am

Yellerzine is looking for photography submissions for our upcoming ‘Wanderlust’-themed Winter Issue from current students and recent graduates. Submissions of images should be sent in the highest resolution possible, preferably tiff form. Alternatively, if you have an artist’s website you can send us a link to this for consideration.  You can find our website, with back issues, at www.yellerzine.wordpress.com and our facebook page is www.facebook.com/yellerzine
The deadline for submissions is Friday the 10th of January. Please send submissions and queries to yellerzine@gmail.com

Comment by Sara Todd on October 7, 2013 at 5:49pm

Call for submissions!

We're looking for zinesters to join our fall zine event in Los Angeles!

Contact sara@freewayscollide.com for more info, please include info, images, links to your zine.

I would love to get some more photography zines!

Good luck!

Comment by Sara Todd on June 10, 2013 at 5:32pm

Hi! I run a bi-monthly photography zine :]

Check it out here bruised.freewayscollide.com and get your copies here freewayscollide.bigcartel.com

Comment by Pine Island Press on May 22, 2013 at 7:33pm

Incandescent, a color film zine, is officially announcing a call for art for Issue Four!
To submit, email incandescentzine@gmail.com up to 12 examples of your photography and/or your website. Keep in mind this is a color only / film only zine. The last day to submit to Issue Four is June 15th and it will be released at the end of July. More information can be found on our blog.

Comment by Shophia Sherwood on March 26, 2013 at 5:30am

Don't forget you can submit your photosgraphs and art to BPB by emailing thechickencoop AT live DOT co DOT uk

Comment by Derwood Morris on February 20, 2013 at 2:01pm

I'd like to contribute to a photo zine. Many of my photos are of a pelican I met in Myrtle Beach.

 

