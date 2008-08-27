a place for zinesters - writers and readers
CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS!
I'm looking for submissions for an all-inclusive FEMINIST ART ZINE that seeks to showcase and give voice to feminist and queer lives and experiences.
I accept ALL FORMS OF ART (visuals and texts).
send your SUBMISSIONS to: waywardartzine@gmail.com
This is a call for submissions!
Occult Geometry is a newly established zine, primarily focused on poetry and prose around a monthly theme. We also accept any medium of visual art.
The theme of our upcoming September publication is "Seasonal Transitions" and we are accepting submissions right up until August 29.
Check out or website at occultgeometry.weebly.com or Twitter at twitter.com/occultgeometry. Submit to occultgeometryzine@gmail.com.
We have no photography submissions currently, but would love to include some in this publication.
Yellerzine is looking for photography submissions for our upcoming ‘Wanderlust’-themed Winter Issue from current students and recent graduates. Submissions of images should be sent in the highest resolution possible, preferably tiff form. Alternatively, if you have an artist’s website you can send us a link to this for consideration. You can find our website, with back issues, at www.yellerzine.wordpress.com and our facebook page is www.facebook.com/yellerzine
The deadline for submissions is Friday the 10th of January. Please send submissions and queries to yellerzine@gmail.com
Hi! I run a bi-monthly photography zine :]
Check it out here bruised.freewayscollide.com and get your copies here freewayscollide.bigcartel.com
Incandescent, a color film zine, is officially announcing a call for art for Issue Four!
To submit, email incandescentzine@gmail.com up to 12 examples of your photography and/or your website. Keep in mind this is a color only / film only zine. The last day to submit to Issue Four is June 15th and it will be released at the end of July. More information can be found on our blog.
