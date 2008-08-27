Philly Zinesters

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Hoax is a US bi-annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space to analyze the feminisms of our everyday lives. People of all lived experiences are encouraged to submit! Contributors do not have to identify with a particular gender and/or as feminists in order to submit work to Hoax. Please check out our full call for submissions at our blog, our mission statement + shared goals, and our Facebook event! Working deadline is July 30th, 2015!
NEW YORK CITY FEMINIST ZINE FEST 2014
Do you like zines? How about feminism? Because second annual NYC Feminist Zine Fest is coming up! Mark your calenders for March 1st, 2014 from 1-6pm. This time we will be at Barnard College in uptown Manhattan, 3009 Broadway in the James Room on the 4th floor of Barnard Hall. The space is handicap accessible.
We will be opening the call for tablers very soon, so if you’re a zinester or artist interested in sharing your work, keep an eye on our website (http://feministzinefestnyc.wordpress.com/) for updates. We also need volunteers to help the day run smoothly so if you think that sounds like you (or you have questions in general), email us at feministzinefestnyc@gmail.com! RSVP to the WMZ event here!
call for submissions! hoax #10: feminisms & EMBODIMENTS
potential ideas include, but are not limited to:
please aim to send us yr amazing material to hoaxzine (at) gmail (dot) com by march 31st, 2014. feel free to e-mail us yr ideas for topics & artwork! as always, we are willing to work with you during any and every stage of the writing process. the sooner you send us yr work, the better! check out our site for more info!
Hello northeastern friends. I'm looking to compile a photozine. Anybody in the tristate area have content they want to contribute or want to join a small editorial team?
after over a year in the making, this zine is finally finished!
Thou Shalt Not Talk About The White Boys’ Club: Challenging The Unwritten Rules of Punk [click for excerpts]
Touted as being a home for society’s rejects, outcasts, and ‘alternative’ political stances, punk unfortunately often ends up reinforcing oppressive mindsets and ideals by setting up numerous unwritten rules for dress, behavior, personal choices, identifications, and so much more. This zine, written by sari of Hoax and You’ve Got a Friend in Pennsylvania, aims to direct conscious attention to the nuances of being a marginalized person, namely a Gender and Sexuality Minority (GSM), in the punk community. Includes questions intended to incite dialogue among readers and their friends as well as a short list of recommended resources concerning marginalized experiences in punk. B&W, 34 pages, & text heavy. US$2.50. [etsy / well-hidden cash or trades]
Philly Zine Fest Reading at the Soapbox!!! 10/14 at 5pm. See the facebook event here!
My new "found item" zine, PASSING NOTES IN CLASS, is out!! Up for trade or buy a copy on Etsy!
Philly Feminist Zine Fest - click to register!
