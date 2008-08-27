We Make Zines

Philly Zinesters

for zinesters in and around the Philadelphia and Tri-State Area (DE, NJ, Southeast PA)

Location: philly & vicinity
Members: 57
Latest Activity: on Friday

Discussion Forum

Philly Feminist Zine Fest 1 Reply

Started by Sarah Arr!. Last reply by Sarah Arr! Jun 16, 2012.

What to Do with a Zine in Philadelphia 1 Reply

Started by patrokolos. Last reply by Sarah Arr! Jan 27, 2012.

A Zinester Group in Philly 1 Reply

Started by Tiny Rockstar. Last reply by Sarah Arr! Aug 2, 2011.

Comment by Sari of Hoax on July 6, 2015 at 1:45am

Hoax is a US bi-annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space to analyze the feminisms of our everyday lives. People of all lived experiences are encouraged to submit! Contributors do not have to identify with a particular gender and/or as feminists in order to submit work to Hoax. Please check out our full call for submissions at our blog, our mission statement + shared goals, and our Facebook event! Working deadline is July 30th, 2015!

Comment by Sari of Hoax on January 15, 2014 at 3:21pm

NEW YORK CITY FEMINIST ZINE FEST 2014

Do you like zines? How about feminism? Because second annual NYC Feminist Zine Fest is coming up! Mark your calenders for March 1st, 2014 from 1-6pm. This time we will be at Barnard College in uptown Manhattan, 3009 Broadway in the James Room on the 4th floor of Barnard Hall. The space is handicap accessible.

We will be opening the call for tablers very soon, so if you’re a zinester or artist interested in sharing your work, keep an eye on our website (http://feministzinefestnyc.wordpress.com/) for updates. We also need volunteers to help the day run smoothly so if you think that sounds like you (or you have questions in general), email us at feministzinefestnyc@gmail.com! RSVP to the WMZ event here!

Comment by Sari of Hoax on January 5, 2014 at 7:10am

call for submissions! hoax #10: feminisms & EMBODIMENTS

potential ideas include, but are not limited to:

  • The Physical Body: Representations of class / gender / race within a physical body; Changing relationship to our bodies over time; Body modifications; Having a body that is visibly marked as “other” / more easily recognized by the state; (Un)Intentional politics of bodily presentations; How bodily representations in media affect marginalized groups in real life;  Physical transformations via surgery, hormones, plants, etc;  Fat positivity & size acceptance; Physical self-defense; Ways in which the body remembers violence
  • Dysphoria: Gender dysphoria; Dysphoria and eating disorders; The medicalization of dysphoria; Means to cope with dysphoria & feelings of homelessness in one’s body; Critiques of the the “love yr body!” expectation within feminisms; Resolving erroneously-read projections
  • The Emotional Self: Do we have an “authentic self” that is impermeable to change?; How feminisms & other political stances affect our personal growth; Self-care & feminisms; “The personal is political” – The importance of that statement paired with the necessity of challenging it; Things others have tried to change about us (through force, coercion, guilt, etc.); How to rectify situations in which our assumed privileges or statuses do not match up with our lived experiences
  • Science: Resisting biological determinism & essentialism; Ways in which science reaffirms scripts of kyriarchy (ex: GID and the DSM / ties between the “obesity epidemic” and race / “hysteria”); Problems within the healthcare system; Radical mental health; Making science work for people who aren’t straight / white / western / cis / men
  • History / Culture: Mapping how former embodiments affect the present & the future; Preservation of traditions & shared traits; Storytelling and the transmission of intergenerational knowledges; Being in different moments; Unearthing connections with our predecessors / Relationships to feminists & queers of the past; Personal reflections & retrospection; Personal baggage; Embodiment of one's nationality and heritage; Personal goals and transformations; Distance and borders
  • Visibility: How we choose to communicate our identities (verbally and non-verbally); How different communication styles “out" us; Secrecy; Body politics & gendered expressions ("passing" & “body work"); Terminologies we use & how they impact us; Choosing how to express one’s sensitivities & vocalize need; Making decisions about sharing info in certain places (in school, at home, at yr job, etc.) / Portraying ourselves online in a surveiled society; Ways to use art, theatre, & other creative mediums to display emotion
  • Relationships: Embodiment of other people's histories and struggles; Learning to act in solidarity with instead of for your community members; Setting boundaries; Consent and sexuality; Representations of healthy relationships; The social capital associated with sexual desirability; The impact of sex work on one's personal relationships
  • Dis/Ability: Intersections of race, gender, class, and disability; Illnesses & how they impact one’s daily life depending on how visible they are to others; Caring for disabled loved ones; The correlation between trauma and illness; The impact of living with STIs and / or HIV/AIDS

please aim to send us yr amazing material to hoaxzine (at) gmail (dot) com by march 31st, 2014. feel free to e-mail us yr ideas for topics & artwork! as always, we are willing to work with you during any and every stage of the writing process. the sooner you send us yr work, the better! check out our site for more info!

Comment by reports from Luke on February 13, 2013 at 10:44pm

Hello northeastern friends. I'm looking to compile a photozine. Anybody in the tristate area have content they want to contribute or want to join a small editorial team?

Comment by Sari of Hoax on November 8, 2012 at 3:14pm

after over a year in the making, this zine is finally finished!

Thou Shalt Not Talk About The White Boys’ Club: Challenging The Unwritten Rules of Punk [click for excerpts]

Touted as being a home for society’s rejects, outcasts, and ‘alternative’ political stances, punk unfortunately often ends up reinforcing oppressive mindsets and ideals by setting up numerous unwritten rules for dress, behavior, personal choices, identifications, and so much more. This zine, written by sari of Hoax and You’ve Got a Friend in Pennsylvania, aims to direct conscious attention to the nuances of being a marginalized person, namely a Gender and Sexuality Minority (GSM), in the punk community. Includes questions intended to incite dialogue among readers and their friends as well as a short list of recommended resources concerning marginalized experiences in punk. B&W, 34 pages, & text heavy. US$2.50. [etsy / well-hidden cash or trades]

Comment by Deafula on September 27, 2012 at 6:45am

Philly Zine Fest Reading at the Soapbox!!! 10/14 at 5pm. See the facebook event here!

Comment by shut down on August 5, 2012 at 11:38am

Hello we are not from Philly? But looking to exchange artwork from all over the states. Anyone interested? Please inbox me. We are from upstate new york by the way. =]

Comment by Sarah Arr! on August 5, 2012 at 5:47am
Registration for Philly Zine Fest is open, too. It will be October 7 @ the Rotunda.
Comment by LadyDorian on June 15, 2012 at 12:07pm

My new "found item" zine, PASSING NOTES IN CLASS, is out!! Up for trade or buy a copy on Etsy!

PASSING NOTES IN CLASS on Etsy

Comment by Sarah Arr! on May 31, 2012 at 11:06am

Philly Feminist Zine Fest - click to register!

 

