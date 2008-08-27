We Make Zines

Things to keep in mind? 12 Replies

Started by Wax Lips. Last reply by Wax Lips Mar 18, 2016.

What Makes a Good Perzine? 7 Replies

Started by Nyx. Last reply by Nyx Feb 23, 2016.

QUEER!CONTENT ZINE#2: CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS!

Started by QueerContent Feb 9, 2016.

Comment by Shophia Sherwood 59 minutes ago

Making a zine about Dead Dad Club and I'm looking for submissions to the blog: https://deadadclub.tumblr.com/

Comment by fishspit on June 12, 2017 at 2:36am

Wiseblood #68 . . . for your perusal . . . hit me up . . . especially if you'd like to trade . . . but it's free for the askin' . . . 

fishspit out! 

Comment by Ken Bausert on June 2, 2017 at 6:11am

The latest issue of my Ken Chronicles (#43) is available for $3 (postpaid to USA or $4 elsewhere) or trade (looking for other perzines, travel zines, non-fiction, etc.). Digest-sized with 28 pages, this one has more "People, Places & Things that aren't there anymore), book, zine, film & video reviews, my latest travel stories, and lots of photos & misc. bits & pieces.

Comment by Ken Bausert on June 2, 2017 at 6:10am

The Ken Chronicles #42 is available for purchase ($3 postpaid to USA, $4 elsewhere) or trade (looking for other perzines, travel zines, non-fiction types). This issue is digest-sized with 28 pages and has "People, Places & Things (that aren't there anymore)," book, zine, film & music reviews, shopping for new speakers, and lots of photos/misc. bits & pieces.

Comment by fishspit on January 4, 2017 at 5:08pm

Wiseblood #67! The Shock Treatment Issue!  Some writing on getting electro-convulsive therapy.  Free for the askin'!  Cheers to you all!

Comment by fishspit on September 2, 2016 at 9:02pm

Comment by fishspit on September 2, 2016 at 9:01pm

Wiseblood #66!  Stories of chaos . . . alcoholism . . . special education . . . hoodlums and hooligans. 

illustrations inside by the venerable tabi "harsh toke" vass . . . zine goddess and creator of "attempting normal."  

always free!  since 1984!  

Comment by Ken Bausert on August 5, 2016 at 9:07am

The latest issue of my perzine, the Ken Chronicles #40, is finished. This one has some people, places & things that aren't there anymore, a couple of DIY projects, a diary of my latest activities, lots of photos, plus some zine reviews. It's available for $3 (US) or $4 (elsewhere); also interested in possibly trading for other non-fiction, travel-related or perzines (what have you got?).

Comment by Talita Valle on June 3, 2016 at 11:19am

Other People's Shit, a rant.

Out of print, now available to view on issuu

A zine exploring themes of human connection + the lack thereof, and all the trials and tribulations of living a life that's indissociable from the lives of our personas, stream-of-consciousness style.

Comment by fishspit on May 14, 2016 at 5:17am

Serena "Aika" Pruess and Fishspit bring you "Cute!"

Cute snakes, cute hippos, cute dogs, cute cats, cute furrys, cute bunny rabbits, and, of course, cute chicks! 

Best when read to Hank Williams records!  and r.i.p. Merle

Adore trades!  

Contact serena or i on here . .  . or serena at:

cooncatcreations@hotmail.com

also check out serena's blog: aikacooncat.blogspot.com

It's just so goddamned cute! 

 

