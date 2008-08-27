a place for zinesters - writers and readers
for those of us who get personal with our zines. stories about our lives, reflection, wisdom gained from personal experience, etc.
Members: 444
Latest Activity: 37 minutes ago
The latest issue of my Ken Chronicles (#43) is available for $3 (postpaid to USA or $4 elsewhere) or trade (looking for other perzines, travel zines, non-fiction, etc.). Digest-sized with 28 pages, this one has more "People, Places & Things that aren't there anymore), book, zine, film & video reviews, my latest travel stories, and lots of photos & misc. bits & pieces.
The Ken Chronicles #42 is available for purchase ($3 postpaid to USA, $4 elsewhere) or trade (looking for other perzines, travel zines, non-fiction types). This issue is digest-sized with 28 pages and has "People, Places & Things (that aren't there anymore)," book, zine, film & music reviews, shopping for new speakers, and lots of photos/misc. bits & pieces.
Wiseblood #66! Stories of chaos . . . alcoholism . . . special education . . . hoodlums and hooligans.
illustrations inside by the venerable tabi "harsh toke" vass . . . zine goddess and creator of "attempting normal."
always free! since 1984!
The latest issue of my perzine, the Ken Chronicles #40, is finished. This one has some people, places & things that aren't there anymore, a couple of DIY projects, a diary of my latest activities, lots of photos, plus some zine reviews. It's available for $3 (US) or $4 (elsewhere); also interested in possibly trading for other non-fiction, travel-related or perzines (what have you got?).
Other People's Shit, a rant.
Out of print, now available to view on issuu
A zine exploring themes of human connection + the lack thereof, and all the trials and tribulations of living a life that's indissociable from the lives of our personas, stream-of-consciousness style.
Serena "Aika" Pruess and Fishspit bring you "Cute!"
Cute snakes, cute hippos, cute dogs, cute cats, cute furrys, cute bunny rabbits, and, of course, cute chicks!
Best when read to Hank Williams records! and r.i.p. Merle
Adore trades!
Contact serena or i on here . . . or serena at:
cooncatcreations@hotmail.com
also check out serena's blog: aikacooncat.blogspot.com
It's just so goddamned cute!
My perzine 'Fixing A Hole' issue 2, the 'Edelweiss' edition, is available for free! In this new issue: 'From Anxiety To Zen', zen meditation as a tool against anxiety disorder (not); a review of Jett Rebel's 'Truck', his stunning latest album, and four, five more or less literary pieces on codependency. Please contact me to get your fresh copy!
Soon Enough This Will All Feel Very Far Away ZINE and Dreamscapes the DEBUT ALBUM by yours truly! Take a trip into the past several years of my life through words and music. I've been piecing together this music for some time now — so if you're into jazz-infused, soulful yet spacey instrumentals PLEASE drop me a message. Also, features conversation snippets with home-bums and lovers I've had the pleasure to call friends in my time spent hitch-hiking the United States. "Soon Enough.." zine offers a complimentary narrative, introducing you to the wonderful people who have inspired me so. UP FOR TRADE or $5 for both!
check out the music here! — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAjAbi5n6a8
