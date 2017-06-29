Advice for first perzine?

I've finally mustered up the guts to write my very own perzine, after years of reading and admiring others. Now my only problem is I don't know where to start.

What have you written in your first issue? Do you talk about where you live, where you've grown up, what you love? Long term stuff or in the minute this-is-what-I'm-thinking-about-right-now stuff? How much do you think a reader wants or needs to know about you to be interested in reading your perzine?