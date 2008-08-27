a place for zinesters - writers and readers
This is a group where everyone who wants penpals can put up an add, and discuss penpal stuff! :]
Hi! I'm Dawn and I am 38 years old living in Salem, MA (USA). I love writing letters and postcards and miss having someone to write to. I create my own zine called "Everything.is.Fine." and I am…Continue
Started by Nyxia Grey. Last reply by Billy Da Bunny Aug 17.
Hi, all.I recently started to write to an incarcerated individual who was posted on blackandpink.org as looking to have correspondence. I'm hoping that having someone to read letters from and write…Continue
Started by Quixotic Matt. Last reply by Billy Da Bunny Aug 12.
Comment
I wanna trade zines and tapes. Any kind of zine . . . but music . . . well . . . I got thousands of punk and rockabilly records. Sorry I can't make CDs . . . I'm techno stupid. I don't care what kind of zine you write . . . I love 'em all!
new wiseblood is out . . .
fuzzybunnyflatbunny@gmail.com
fishspit, 1304 175th Pl. NE, Bellevue, WA 98008
cheers!
hello, i'm a 15 year old non binary vegan kid in the midwest US. i have started one zine with a group of friends and we're working on getting it out there. i listen to mostly early screamo and emo so i'll probably talk about that a bit. also hxc, punk, folk punk, shoegaze, lo-fi, etc. recently been getting a bit into feminist and 90s anime, so if you want to talk about that. really i'm interested in the person i'm writing to though, show me music and talk about yourself and your life. i will definitely include art in these letters, please no overaged men requesting to be my pen pal. looking for interesting friends whom can exchange thoughts :- )) email me at romohobo14@gmail.com
COREY MADDOX 65618-019, FCI Oakdale 1, P.O. Box 5000, Oakdale, LA 71463. Gay, 27 yo, SWM, 6'0', 190 lbs., w/short, dark blonde hair, green eyes & in good shape. Locked up in 2013, get out in 2023. Looking for friends, both in and out of prison, to write with. I'm a singer and love music (pop, rock and alternative). I'm always looking for lesser known or up-and-coming artists to check out. I will reply to all who write. Please be an honest person. I am! Hope to hear from you soon.
HI,
I am each and everyday zine person and i wanna share my stupid art stuff with people.
I am a girl and i am looking for people in the UK to send me stuff in the mail, I would love to be pen pals or zines pals or art pals or whatever kind of pal you want as long we get to send each other stuff.
Unfortunately i can't have penpals from other countrys because it costs me too much of the moneys and what happens is that i wright it out and then never have the spare cash to send it and then i feel bad so UK only.
I have a ton of 2nd class stamps to stick on my brown envelopes and i want to fill them with my stuff. hope i hear back soon from some of you peeps just message me!
...
Added information if that was not tickling your nipple buds! I love my cat and my boyfriend.I hate House work.
I sew stuff check me out www.jshomemade.bigcartel.com and I make a zine my next one is going to be a two parter like an episode of castle or any other tv show.
i like game of thrones sorry i mean i freaking love game of thrones.
i read books. (i know alot of people that dont)
i am honest some people call it blunt.
and my crazy life dream is to become a art and design teacher so that i can share what i know about art and how art can influence your thinking and learning, and how art can help you improve your aid of learning other subjects. by doing and thinking about art a student can see things in a different light and i hope by doing this in the creative field they can take these skills and transfer them to other subjects. Like how to solve a problem in maths or science, and having the convenience to ask questions and by asking questions you learn. I believe this because i have this attitude with my own way of learning.
please send me message for my address or just send me yours i will also send you my zine.!
Thanks for reading
c xx
Hi. I'm Matt and I like to get and send mail. This isn't related to any specific zine project or anything, I'd just like to correspond with cool, fun, friendly people. So write me at
Matt F
PO Box 1093
Menomonee Falls, WI 53052
USA
Start a postal conversation in whatever way you want. Relate your life story. Send me a list of your favorite 90's punk songs. Tell me your thoughts on the latest Pixar movie or the current state of hip hop. Whatever. I will write back, as long as there's an address to send something to.
Looking for another pen pal! I spent the last few months hucking off all the negative people I normally write too. So now I'm looking for new creative people who enjoy writing letters. I mostly make mini zines and doodle-y zines. Other things I adore are mail art, ukuleles, honey bees, Frida Kahlo, EE Cummings, illustrations, instant photos, bows and polka dots. You can message me on here, or email me at remikeahi@gmail.com also if you want to get to know me more you can read my blog which is apeachykeenday.blogspot.com. :)
I hadn’t really set out to create a zine.
It just sort of happened that way.
I was working on some of my music, and considering how I want to release it.
Then, I got to thinking about Compact Discs and how finding CD carrying cases is getting increasingly difficult.
No one makes them anymore, just CD wallets...ugh!
What are people doing with their jewel cases?
It seems like everyone takes better care of their comic books.
So, I thought, why not package it in a comic book?
From there I gradually stumbled into zineworld.
But, I wanted to make mine more like the mail-art packages I had made for friends as a teenager, a big weird "box of stuff."
But, everyone likes to browse.
So, being able to skim through the pages is still important.
I figure I could glue an envelope to the back and stuff the goodies in there.
Is it still a zine? A book? An album? Something else? I don’t know.
I may continue to experiment with it as I go along.
Content-wise there is really is no overall theme; personal stories, comix, found objects, etc.
It is an odd mix of miscellaneous contents.
But, my music can be like that sometimes too.
So, it all works out.
Drop me a line.
EMAIL: MikeNobody@MikeNobody.Com
HANDSOME, fit 43 yr old SHM, 5'6", 150 lbs, seeking friendship not romance with females. I'm charming, generous, optimistic, humorous, honest, open-minded, adventurous, passionate about life. I'm in solitary (ad seg) so would enjoy meeting/making new friends. Have 15 more years to serve. Do you enjoy: books, long letters, traveling, art, swimming, hiking, music, movies, and dancing. Age, race, weight unimportant, just be genuine please. No inmates unless you have a 3-way. Till then have great day! :) Jeff Webb #1731754, 2665 Prison Rd-1, Lovelady, TX 75851 [Posted for Jeff Webb by James N. Dawson]
I am looking to start a pen pal project. I love to write fictions, poems, and essays, but am also keeping journals of automatic writing, and would love to be a pen pal with someone. I put together a zine Neon Garden, and am willing to send along zines as they come out with some of my letters. Tapes, and other stuff too. My address is:
Zsh//.
88 Rose Garden lane
Marshall, North Carolina, 28753
Hi, I would like to be your pen pal if you want. I like your zines. I have only made one so far.
Tom
