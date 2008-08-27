Over 40 and still at it

We Make Zines

Are you 40 and over and still making zines? Maybe you just started in your forties or maybe you have been doing it for 20 years. Zine making is for all ages and all are welcome. This group is for people 40 years old or older who are making zines.

Introduction

Hey all, I have been meaning to do this for years. I was sort of thinking someone else would, but no one has, so I finally did it.

I am 46. I think zines are different for people in the 40's and up because we weren't teens making zines in 1994. I did start making a zine in 1994 with all the riot grrrls and zine kids across the U.S., but I was 29, not 15.

I'm not sure about the discussions I envision here. When I first came to Portland a zinester over 30 was pretty unheard of. I was 36. Now, most of the younger people I met those first couple of years are now turning 30. So, it seems a good time to open up the next generation of this age specific kind of group.

Discussion Forum

Role Call - Zine Makers over 40 - post your zine, site and age if you want 15 Replies

No offense to the youths, but sometimes it can get a little tiring reading about college finals, moving across the country for the first time, hosteling in Europe, first heartbreak and all that. I…Continue

Started by Krissy Ponyboy Press. Last reply by sara. Jul 23, 2016.

Comment by Ken Bausert 45 minutes ago

The latest issue of my Ken Chronicles (#43) is available for $3 (postpaid to USA or $4 elsewhere) or trade (looking for other perzines, travel zines, non-fiction, etc.). Digest-sized with 28 pages, this one has more "People, Places & Things that aren't there anymore), book, zine, film & video reviews, my latest travel stories, and lots of photos/misc. bits & pieces.

Comment by Ken Bausert 53 minutes ago

The Ken Chronicles #42 is available for purchase ($3 postpaid to USA, $4 elsewhere) or trade (looking for other perzines, travel zines, non-fiction types). This issue has "People, Places & Things (that aren't there anymore)," book, zine, film & music reviews, shopping for new speakers, and lots of photos/misc. bits & pieces.

Comment by Ken Bausert on August 5, 2016 at 9:03am

The latest issue of my perzine, the Ken Chronicles #40, is finished. This one has some people, places & things that aren't there anymore, a couple of DIY projects, a diary of my latest activities, lots of photos, plus some zine reviews. It's available for $3 (US) or $4 (elsewhere); also interested in possibly trading for other travel-related or perzines (what have you got?).

Comment by Lisa Vollrath on July 26, 2016 at 7:52am

I'm 55, and have been producing a Bad Influence off and on since 2004, so pretty much all my zine production has been done as someone over 40. My first issue was very much me, me, me and my art, and nothing else. Now, the zines I produce are more a group of artists interpreting a single theme.

Comment by fishspit on February 2, 2016 at 3:10am

Wiseblood #64 is out!  Wiseblood!  Since 1984!  Always free!  Never made a cent off wiseblood.  Trades?  hell yeah!!  If you'd like to send a donation for postage that would be cool.  All Wisebloods come in collaged envelopes.  

contact me, Fishspit, on here, or at 1304 175th Pl. NE, Bellevue, WA 98008

and read ed tillman!  he's awesome!

Comment by Ed Tillman on January 3, 2016 at 6:09pm

I'm over 50 and a zinester. I should start a "Over 50 and Still At It" group, but I doubt there are enough of us to bother. I couldn't agree more that our taste change as we grow older, things that excited me in my 20s don't even register with me now.

Sill diversity one of the strengths of the zineosphere and I wouldn't have it any other way. Currently, I publish 3 zines, the main one being Manifesto. If you visit my web site you can purchase a copy, trade for a copy or if you see me on the street just ask.

www.edtillman.net

Comment by Ken Bausert on January 3, 2016 at 6:18am

the Ken Chronicles #38 (Feb, 2016 issue) is nearly ready for mailing to my subscribers & regular trading partners. Digest-sized with 24 pages (plus cover wrap) and lots of photos, this one has lots of travel-related stories (to Montauk, Newport, NYC, Connecticut & Maine), reviews of an off-Broadway play, music, books & zines, plus some oddities and LOCs. Available to USA for $3 or possible trade (what have you got?)

Comment by Ryan Mishap on November 26, 2015 at 1:07pm

Hello:

Mishap #34 is finished. Interviews with Warrior Sisters (self-defense group), La Armada (latino hardcore fury), Juggling Jugulars (punk rock from Finland), InterSectFest (Punx of Color gathering in Portland, OR), and two local eugene, OR bands.

Plus more. Find out how a 41 year old fares in the circle pit at the 7 Seconds show....

Trade, $2

PO Box 5841

Eugene OR

97405

usa

mishapzine@yahoo.com

Comment by Ken Bausert on November 1, 2015 at 12:43pm

Hey! the latest issue of my Ken Chronicles (#37, November, 2015) is out & on its way to my subscribers and regular traders. Available to all for $3 (postpaid to the USA) or possible trade (what have you got?). This one deals with thoughts on life & death, good & evil; also some book, film & zine reviews, as well as some random topics and oddities.

Comment by fishspit on September 23, 2015 at 8:48pm

well . . . this old timer wants to advertise the new wiseblood.  since 1984 wiseblood has been telling it how it is!  it's always been free!  never made a dime.  so if you wanna trade, or just want a zine . . . write me here or at my address:

fishspit

1304 175th Pl NE

Bellevue, WA

98008

 

Members (72)

 
 
 

