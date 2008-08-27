Over 40 and still at it

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Are you 40 and over and still making zines? Maybe you just started in your forties or maybe you have been doing it for 20 years. Zine making is for all ages and all are welcome. This group is for people 40 years old or older who are making zines.
Members: 72
Latest Activity: 45 minutes ago
No offense to the youths, but sometimes it can get a little tiring reading about college finals, moving across the country for the first time, hosteling in Europe, first heartbreak and all that. I…Continue
Started by Krissy Ponyboy Press. Last reply by sara. Jul 23, 2016.
Comment
The latest issue of my Ken Chronicles (#43) is available for $3 (postpaid to USA or $4 elsewhere) or trade (looking for other perzines, travel zines, non-fiction, etc.). Digest-sized with 28 pages, this one has more "People, Places & Things that aren't there anymore), book, zine, film & video reviews, my latest travel stories, and lots of photos/misc. bits & pieces.
The Ken Chronicles #42 is available for purchase ($3 postpaid to USA, $4 elsewhere) or trade (looking for other perzines, travel zines, non-fiction types). This issue has "People, Places & Things (that aren't there anymore)," book, zine, film & music reviews, shopping for new speakers, and lots of photos/misc. bits & pieces.
The latest issue of my perzine, the Ken Chronicles #40, is finished. This one has some people, places & things that aren't there anymore, a couple of DIY projects, a diary of my latest activities, lots of photos, plus some zine reviews. It's available for $3 (US) or $4 (elsewhere); also interested in possibly trading for other travel-related or perzines (what have you got?).
I'm 55, and have been producing a Bad Influence off and on since 2004, so pretty much all my zine production has been done as someone over 40. My first issue was very much me, me, me and my art, and nothing else. Now, the zines I produce are more a group of artists interpreting a single theme.
Wiseblood #64 is out! Wiseblood! Since 1984! Always free! Never made a cent off wiseblood. Trades? hell yeah!! If you'd like to send a donation for postage that would be cool. All Wisebloods come in collaged envelopes.
contact me, Fishspit, on here, or at 1304 175th Pl. NE, Bellevue, WA 98008
I'm over 50 and a zinester. I should start a "Over 50 and Still At It" group, but I doubt there are enough of us to bother. I couldn't agree more that our taste change as we grow older, things that excited me in my 20s don't even register with me now.
Sill diversity one of the strengths of the zineosphere and I wouldn't have it any other way. Currently, I publish 3 zines, the main one being Manifesto. If you visit my web site you can purchase a copy, trade for a copy or if you see me on the street just ask.
the Ken Chronicles #38 (Feb, 2016 issue) is nearly ready for mailing to my subscribers & regular trading partners. Digest-sized with 24 pages (plus cover wrap) and lots of photos, this one has lots of travel-related stories (to Montauk, Newport, NYC, Connecticut & Maine), reviews of an off-Broadway play, music, books & zines, plus some oddities and LOCs. Available to USA for $3 or possible trade (what have you got?)
Hello:
Mishap #34 is finished. Interviews with Warrior Sisters (self-defense group), La Armada (latino hardcore fury), Juggling Jugulars (punk rock from Finland), InterSectFest (Punx of Color gathering in Portland, OR), and two local eugene, OR bands.
Plus more. Find out how a 41 year old fares in the circle pit at the 7 Seconds show....
Trade, $2
PO Box 5841
Eugene OR
97405
usa
mishapzine@yahoo.com
Hey! the latest issue of my Ken Chronicles (#37, November, 2015) is out & on its way to my subscribers and regular traders. Available to all for $3 (postpaid to the USA) or possible trade (what have you got?). This one deals with thoughts on life & death, good & evil; also some book, film & zine reviews, as well as some random topics and oddities.
You need to be a member of Over 40 and still at it to add comments!