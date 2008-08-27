Over 40 and still at it

Are you 40 and over and still making zines? Maybe you just started in your forties or maybe you have been doing it for 20 years. Zine making is for all ages and all are welcome. This group is for people 40 years old or older who are making zines.

Introduction

Hey all, I have been meaning to do this for years. I was sort of thinking someone else would, but no one has, so I finally did it.



I am 46. I think zines are different for people in the 40's and up because we weren't teens making zines in 1994. I did start making a zine in 1994 with all the riot grrrls and zine kids across the U.S., but I was 29, not 15.



I'm not sure about the discussions I envision here. When I first came to Portland a zinester over 30 was pretty unheard of. I was 36. Now, most of the younger people I met those first couple of years are now turning 30. So, it seems a good time to open up the next generation of this age specific kind of group.