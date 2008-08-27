over 30 and still at it...

We Make Zines

A group for those 30 years and over that are still printing and reading zines.

Have your zines changed over the years? 24 Replies

Started by Jethrobot Press. Last reply by SRC Mar 10, 2015.

zines & kids 14 Replies

Started by Jerianne. Last reply by T.Allen-Mercado Jan 26, 2010.

a bit of zine history... 1 Reply

Started by Randy Spaghetti. Last reply by Bradley Adita Dec 23, 2009.

Comment by Ken Bausert on August 5, 2016 at 9:07am

The latest issue of my perzine, the Ken Chronicles #40, is finished. This one has some people, places & things that aren't there anymore, a couple of DIY projects, a diary of my latest activities, lots of photos, plus some zine reviews. It's available for $3 (US) or $4 (elsewhere); also interested in possibly trading for other non-fiction, travel-related or perzines (what have you got?).

Comment by Flotation Device on July 28, 2016 at 12:31pm

holy shit, i made a new zine! flotation device 14 exists now. so i'm posting here. get in touch if you want one. word up! 

Comment by Synthia Nicole on June 26, 2016 at 11:23pm

Registration is open thru June 30th!

Comment by Ken Bausert on January 3, 2016 at 6:22am

the Ken Chronicles #38 (Feb, 2016 issue) is nearly ready for mailing to my subscribers & regular trading partners. Digest-sized with 24 pages (plus cover wrap) and lots of photos, this one has lots of travel-related stories (to Montauk, Newport, NYC, Connecticut & Maine), reviews of an off-Broadway play, music, books & zines, plus some oddities and LOCs. Available to USA for $3 or possible trade (what have you got?)

Comment by Ken Bausert on November 1, 2015 at 12:40pm

Hey! the latest issue of my Ken Chronicles (#37, November, 2015) is out & on its way to my subscribers and regular traders. Available to all for $3 (postpaid to the USA) or possible trade (what have you got?). This one deals with thoughts on life & death, good & evil; also some book, film & zine reviews, as well as some random topics and oddities.

Comment by fishspit on September 18, 2015 at 5:37am

Wiseblood 63 is out!  Wiseblood! smashing it up since 1984!  always free!  trades are delightful.  write me here . . . or at 1304 175th Pl NE, Bellevue, WA 98008

thanks all! 

fishspit out

Comment by Ken Bausert on August 12, 2015 at 7:59pm

The latest issue (#36) of my Ken Chronicles is out (recently mailed to my subscribers (bless their hearts) and trading partners ((theirs, too), and available for $3 (postpaid to the USA). Always interested in trades (what have you got?) This is a 28-page digest-sized perzine that covers our 12-day visit to Oregon and Washington last month (with lots of photos), as well as a DIY project and some LOCs.

Comment by megan on June 29, 2015 at 1:43pm

Call for Submissions: Whatever Saves #5

Whatever Saves is my infrequently produced zine, put together whenever the mood or the muse strikes.  In my next issue, I want to highlight the stories and artwork created by people who don't have children, don't want children, maybe want children but can't have them, or other folks with complicated relationships with reproduction and progeny.  Time to flip the narrative on its head and show the world how the other half (more than half, if I'm remembering the statistics correctly) lives without kids.  
Please submit writing of any genre and/or visual art that is formatted for black and white printing to whateversaves@gmail.com by August 31.  
Please pass this on to any interested parties.  
Looking forward to your work!
--Megan
Comment by Dexter Cockburn on June 14, 2015 at 8:32pm

YIPPEE!!! I've got LOADS of new comix over at my Comix Company store!! Please check it out! http://thecomixcompany.ecrater.com

Comment by Karla Keffer on June 14, 2015 at 1:57pm

At the printer's - The Real Ramona #2 - The Gone with the Wind issue!


In which we learn about my extensive imaginings as Scarlett O'Hara and join me on a quest to slim down the Atkins way and quit smoking the Nicorette/cold turkey way.  Surprisingly few cats. 48 pages.

Trades welcome. PM me or email me at therealramonazine@gmail.com. $2.00 in my Etsy shop!



 

