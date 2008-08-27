We Make Zines

over 30 and still at it...

A group for those 30 years and over that are still printing and reading zines.

Have your zines changed over the years? 24 Replies

Started by Jethrobot Press. Last reply by SRC Mar 10, 2015.

zines & kids 14 Replies

Started by Jerianne. Last reply by T.Allen-Mercado Jan 26, 2010.

a bit of zine history... 1 Reply

Started by Randy Spaghetti. Last reply by Bradley Adita Dec 23, 2009.

Comment by Paul de Valera 37 minutes ago
Chicken_head Records Zine # 51 is at the printer...I'm 46 now and it still feels relevant, perhaps part of the generation the never quite grew up?
Comment by Ken Bausert on Friday

The latest issue of my Ken Chronicles (#43) is available for $3 (postpaid to USA or $4 elsewhere) or trade (looking for other perzines, travel zines, non-fiction, etc.). Digest-sized with 28 pages, this one has more "People, Places & Things that aren't there anymore), book, zine, film & video reviews, my latest travel stories, and lots of photos & misc. bits & pieces.

Comment by Ken Bausert on Friday

The Ken Chronicles #42 is available for purchase ($3 postpaid to USA, $4 elsewhere) or trade (looking for other perzines, travel zines, non-fiction types). This issue is digest-sized with 28 pages and has "People, Places & Things (that aren't there anymore)," book, zine, film & music reviews, shopping for new speakers, and lots of photos/misc. bits & pieces.

Comment by Britta Schulte on January 25, 2017 at 1:53pm

Hi all, I just started with 33 so I would say that qualifies me to join this group. Happy to chat and swap!

Comment by Izalixe Straightheart on January 24, 2017 at 6:58pm

Over f&*?&?%ing 4-0 and still at it.... but hey SHHHH people think I'm still 22 ...

Comment by Ken Bausert on August 5, 2016 at 9:07am

The latest issue of my perzine, the Ken Chronicles #40, is finished. This one has some people, places & things that aren't there anymore, a couple of DIY projects, a diary of my latest activities, lots of photos, plus some zine reviews. It's available for $3 (US) or $4 (elsewhere); also interested in possibly trading for other non-fiction, travel-related or perzines (what have you got?).

Comment by Flotation Device on July 28, 2016 at 12:31pm

holy shit, i made a new zine! flotation device 14 exists now. so i'm posting here. get in touch if you want one. word up! 

Comment by Synthia Nicole on June 26, 2016 at 11:23pm

Registration is open thru June 30th!

Comment by Ken Bausert on January 3, 2016 at 6:22am

the Ken Chronicles #38 (Feb, 2016 issue) is nearly ready for mailing to my subscribers & regular trading partners. Digest-sized with 24 pages (plus cover wrap) and lots of photos, this one has lots of travel-related stories (to Montauk, Newport, NYC, Connecticut & Maine), reviews of an off-Broadway play, music, books & zines, plus some oddities and LOCs. Available to USA for $3 or possible trade (what have you got?)

Comment by Ken Bausert on November 1, 2015 at 12:40pm

Hey! the latest issue of my Ken Chronicles (#37, November, 2015) is out & on its way to my subscribers and regular traders. Available to all for $3 (postpaid to the USA) or possible trade (what have you got?). This one deals with thoughts on life & death, good & evil; also some book, film & zine reviews, as well as some random topics and oddities.

 

