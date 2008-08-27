over 30 and still at it...

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
A group for those 30 years and over that are still printing and reading zines.
Hi all, I just started with 33 so I would say that qualifies me to join this group. Happy to chat and swap!
Over f&*?&?%ing 4-0 and still at it.... but hey SHHHH people think I'm still 22 ...
The latest issue of my perzine, the Ken Chronicles #40, is finished. This one has some people, places & things that aren't there anymore, a couple of DIY projects, a diary of my latest activities, lots of photos, plus some zine reviews. It's available for $3 (US) or $4 (elsewhere); also interested in possibly trading for other non-fiction, travel-related or perzines (what have you got?).
holy shit, i made a new zine! flotation device 14 exists now. so i'm posting here. get in touch if you want one. word up!
the Ken Chronicles #38 (Feb, 2016 issue) is nearly ready for mailing to my subscribers & regular trading partners. Digest-sized with 24 pages (plus cover wrap) and lots of photos, this one has lots of travel-related stories (to Montauk, Newport, NYC, Connecticut & Maine), reviews of an off-Broadway play, music, books & zines, plus some oddities and LOCs. Available to USA for $3 or possible trade (what have you got?)
Hey! the latest issue of my Ken Chronicles (#37, November, 2015) is out & on its way to my subscribers and regular traders. Available to all for $3 (postpaid to the USA) or possible trade (what have you got?). This one deals with thoughts on life & death, good & evil; also some book, film & zine reviews, as well as some random topics and oddities.
The latest issue (#36) of my Ken Chronicles is out (recently mailed to my subscribers (bless their hearts) and trading partners ((theirs, too), and available for $3 (postpaid to the USA). Always interested in trades (what have you got?) This is a 28-page digest-sized perzine that covers our 12-day visit to Oregon and Washington last month (with lots of photos), as well as a DIY project and some LOCs.
Call for Submissions: Whatever Saves #5
