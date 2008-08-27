a place for zinesters - writers and readers
For zinesters into the occult or with zines about the occult! Blessed be, harm none, do what thou wilt, & all that jazz.
Hi my name is GG. Im the creator of a biannual zine about radical witchcraft.To learn more: there are links at the bottom of this post.We need submissions!anything to do with what witchpunk or…Continue
Started by gG iRKALLA Sep 20.
Submissions are now being taken for the first queer astrology compzine, edited by Jade Mars. Suggested topics include:
why do so many queers love astrology?
queer accounts of combining astrology with tarot, witchcraft and other occult pursuits
queering the horoscope reading / reading queer horoscopes
queering the planets, signs, and elements
are there significators for queerness in the horoscope? what might they be?
how can astrology be combined with commitments to radical politics and social justice?
how can we work creatively and non-oppressively with an astrological system which is often used to reinforce sexism, heteronormativity, essentialism of all kinds, and the gender binary?
how can white people respectfully engage with astrology without succumbing to the culturally appropriative trends of contemporary Western 'new age' spiritual practices?
can astrology's deterministic or predictive qualities be reconciled with queer theory's anti-identitarian and anti-futurity tendencies?
Please send all submissions to queerarcana@gmail.com by 31st October 2016.
Hi peeps, I'd really like to get my hands on some occult zines - I don't make any myself (yet!), but if anyone is interested in trading, I have a queer/riot grrrl punk zine about touring the globe and meeting inspiring queer/grrrl musicians from across the world.
please go check out Cemetery Gates v2. the theme is connecting with spirits.
https://www.etsy.com/listing/245206061/cemetey-gates-zine-vol-2?ref...
My partner and I are starting a small press that will publish zines and books by queer and trans authors, and one of the topics we are personally drawn toward in our writing and publishing is the occult, witchcraft, and spirituality.
But before we start publishing a lot of great new books and zines, we need to know what people are reading and how they're reading it! We are asking people to take this 10-question survey to help us gather valuable data.You'll be entered to win a prize-- a grab bag of zines and merchandise!
https://epiphanyproducts.bandcamp.com/album/septambre
March 28 2015
Amonature #8
"Primitive is technology culture that divides a healthy whole into warring pieces"
