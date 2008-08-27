New York City Zinesters

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Started by Jenna Freedman Jul 18, 2015.
Started by Salford Zine Library Apr 28, 2012.
Started by Salford Zine Library Apr 28, 2012.
Hoax is a US bi-annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space to analyze the feminisms of our everyday lives. People of all lived experiences are encouraged to submit! Contributors do not have to identify with a particular gender and/or as feminists in order to submit work to Hoax. Please check out our full call for submissions at our blog, our mission statement + shared goals, and our Facebook event! Working deadline is July 30th, 2015!
At the printer's now - The Real Ramona #2 - The Gone with the Wind issue!
In which we learn about my extensive imaginings as Scarlett O'Hara and join me on a quest to slim down the Atkins way and quit smoking the Nicorette/cold turkey way. Surprisingly few cats. 48 pages.
Trades welcome. PM me or email me at therealramonazine@gmail.com. $2.00 in my Etsy shop!
Hey everyone! I'm helping to organize and moderate this event coming up next week at Bluestockings. If you're in the NYC area and care about the issues described below, I strongly encourage you to take part!
Building a Better Zine Community: an open discussion
Saturday, May 23, 2015
2:30pm
Bluestockings Bookstore, Cafe, and Activist Center (172 Allen St, NY, NY)
Last month Jordan Alam resigned as panel coordinator for the Brooklyn Zine Fest in protest of the organizers' refusal to include a panel on the Black Lives Matter movement. The resulting outcry led to the reinstatement of the panel, as well as to many exhibitors using their tables to highlight zine makers of color, anti-racist activism, and critiques of white privilege. (For more on this controversy, see here, here, and here)
Many NYC zine makers are now wondering how to prevent similar incidents in the future and how to create the kind of community we want to be a part of. We think it's important to continue these conversations beyond the festival.
How do we ensure the visibility of people of color and other marginalized groups? How do we maximize accessibility and avoid exclusion? How do we create more democratic DIY institutions that are representative of and responsive to the communities in which they reside? Let's talk about our criticisms, needs, and desires, and brainstorm how to build a better NYC zine culture.
I run a distro out of Jersey City. I know it's not NYC but I think it's close enough.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/TheWordDistribution?ref=hdr_shop_menu
Hello. I've run a zine (Dairy River) out of New Rochelle, NY for the last five years -- mostly in total (geographic) isolation. Are there any other Westchester zine-makers out there? Anything going on in New York zine-wise over the fall?
Hey guys, this Friday, April 25th I'm having a release party for the 2nd issue of my zine, Lovers & Other Strangers. From 6 - 9 PM at Rogue Space Chelsea (corner of 26th St. & 10th Ave.) Lovers & Other Strangers features short stories inspired by found photos. On display will be a small collection on vintage mug shots.
GARDEN OF THE WOMANIMAL : CAROLINE PAQUITA
Opening reception + Zine Launch, Saturday April 12, 2014, 7 - 10pm
Booklyn Artists Alliance, 37 Greenpoint Ave, 4FL. Brooklyn, NY booklyn.org
The Booklyn Art Gallery is pleased to present GARDEN OF THE WOMANIMAL, an installation by Caroline Paquita and a small survey of thirteen years of drawings, paintings, prints, sculptures and zines.
GARDEN OF THE WOMANIMAL explores a recurring theme throughout the recent years of Caroline’s work, depicted in a wide variety of media, a cult of “womanimals” half-women/half-wild animals are illustrated in landscapes of playful sexual scenarios, mystical adventures, and explorations of nature and the body. The womanimals’ corrupt playfulness and exuberance are contrasted by the meticulously clean line work of Paquita’s drawings and paintings. Newer works are surrounded by thirteen years of imagery demonstrating the evolution towards this theme and its stylized representation.
Culling works from her personal collection GARDEN OF THE WOMANIMALcreates an audacious yet welcoming environment of new and past works including drawings, paintings, screenprints, paper mache, sewn soft sculpture, wood sculpture, Risograph prints and zines. The installation is climaxed by Paquita’s new artist book, published exclusively for the exhibition, compiling years of screenprints, publishing ephemera, hand-colored Risographs, and drawing reproductions into a beautifully hand-bound hardcover limited edition.
New York & Brooklyn based self-publishing artists / book makers / printmakers / zine makers. Share your work with us! We like to know our neighbors and see what like-minded creators are working on. E-mail a link to your portfolio / online shop or images to - booklynopencall[at]gmail.com with your name in the subject, include a brief bio, where you live, & how long you’ve been self-publishing for. Looking forward to seeing your work.
Hello! I am in Toronto but used to live in NYC. Just finished first 'zine. I like writing about entrepreneurship, hyper local enterprise, sustainable enterprise design and things like that. Just finished my first 'zine. Would love feedback and happy to share!
