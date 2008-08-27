Music Zines

We Make Zines

This group is for everyone who loves music and who reads and/or writes zines about music!

Discussion Forum

Rock and Roll Zine Submissions

Hi, I am opening up submissions for…Continue

Started by Katie D Sep 5, 2016.

Skunk Roundup

Skunk Roundup: A DC blog about Ska Punk and other local junk is seeking submissions for our "The Showcase" section in our FIRST EVER…Continue

Started by Skunk Roundup Oct 27, 2014.

TEENAGE NEWS #2 hits the scene!

Hello zinesters! I am 20 years old, live in San Francisco and publish a music magazine called TEENAGE NEWS. I would love to trade, sell or give you fine folks a copy.In short, "TEENAGE NEWS is based…Continue

Tags: bleached, shondells, klaus, nomi, libertines

Started by Gus Bernadicou Sep 11, 2014.

Cut The Shit Punk Fanzine

Cut The Shit Fan Zine is a mix of music interviews (local Toronto bands and International punk bands), quick, accessible and rad political articles, punk music articles and more recently music…Continue

Tags: #abolishjails, #sexworkersrights, #canadianpunk, #punkbands, #torontopunk

Started by Erika Supply Apr 28, 2014.

Comment by Daniel de Culla 3 hours ago

Establo.jpg

Comment by Jenna Appleseed 4 hours ago

Looking for contributions/submissions of anything (art/comics/writing/whatever) about/inspired by Dennis Wilson (solo/Beach Boys) for a charity fanzine.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dwfanzine/


Tumblr: http://denniswilsonzine.tumblr.com/

(tumblr's being a tit right now re notifications, so don't contact me via there)

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwfanzine

(not that active)

Comment by Daniel de Culla on April 9, 2017 at 1:03am

Season's Greetings¡

Comment by Shane Marshall on April 8, 2017 at 5:26pm

Hello everyone,

New issue of VICE out, features albums list, art, weirdo stories and more!

Last 4 issues also available if interested which feature album reviews, bands, stories and whatnot. If interested message me here or email me at: shayanshafii@gmail.com

Comment by Skeptiker on April 4, 2017 at 11:42am

Hiho,

anyone here, who wants my new The Swingkid Fanzine #5? Check here: www.facebook.com/theswingkidfanzine - Gunter

Comment by Chad Coleman on April 3, 2017 at 4:21am

Hi I am Chad Coleman . I run Pretty Cool! Records ( a cassette label from Cornwall Ontario Canada). I am looking for Zines that print ads or have classifieds I could promote the label in. Anyone interested in doing a story?? Please contact me ( I will promote /help sell your zine  - merch table website etc... of course!!!). Visit us @ prettycoolrecords.com . Thanks everyone hope to hear from you. Chad Coleman prettycoolrecords@gmail.com

Comment by Andrew Fletcher on March 16, 2017 at 11:25am

Issue 2 of my electronic music zine SNARE/RUSH is now completed.

All printed, hand assembled / coloured / annotated and ready to go. Contents (amongst other things):-

  1. The return of the cassette tape!
  2. Fabric got shut down  / reopened: The story, and my thoughts
  3. iTAL tEK: tHE eARLY yEARS
  4. A crossword puzzle
  5. Some poetry
  6. Techno Topographia: USA & Canada edition
  7. DSMVWLLMNT BNS SLCTN
  8. Music reviews / playlist
  9. Audioscope Oxford
  10. And more.... (of course)

Suggested donations:-
£2 UK & Eire
€3 Europe
$4 USA / Canada

Trades / bribes / donations welcome!

Comment by Shane Marshall on January 5, 2017 at 2:52am

Hello everyone,

I'm looking to trade/sell my zines. Issues 3,4, and 5 are still around lying in the shelves looking to be in some hands as it's tired of seeing me all day. The zines feature a variety of things, but all of them are music related which include album reviews, shows and whatnot. If anyone is interested I'd be more than happy to arrange something. Shoot me a message on here or email me at: shayanshafii@gmail.com

Thanks a lot guys and I hope to hear from you soon!

Comment by Daniel de Culla on September 8, 2016 at 10:24pm

Nice to meet You and Yrs.

Comment by Lee Taylor on May 5, 2016 at 3:14pm

Finished a new issue of 'The Screever' if anyone's interested. Pics are up on my profile now. It's only a quid from here: http://glassofspit.bigcartel.com/product/the-screever-issue-9

Or trades are very welcome; just drop me a message :) oh and we're in the following places too if you fancy following us:

https://www.facebook.com/thescreeverzine

Instagram @thescreeverzine

Thanks a tonne! :)

Lee

xox

 

