Music Zines

This group is for everyone who loves music and who reads and/or writes zines about music!
Hi, I am opening up submissions for…Continue
Started by Katie D Sep 5, 2016.
Skunk Roundup: A DC blog about Ska Punk and other local junk is seeking submissions for our "The Showcase" section in our FIRST EVER…Continue
Started by Skunk Roundup Oct 27, 2014.
Hello zinesters! I am 20 years old, live in San Francisco and publish a music magazine called TEENAGE NEWS. I would love to trade, sell or give you fine folks a copy.In short, "TEENAGE NEWS is based…Continue
Tags: bleached, shondells, klaus, nomi, libertines
Started by Gus Bernadicou Sep 11, 2014.
Cut The Shit Fan Zine is a mix of music interviews (local Toronto bands and International punk bands), quick, accessible and rad political articles, punk music articles and more recently music…Continue
Tags: #abolishjails, #sexworkersrights, #canadianpunk, #punkbands, #torontopunk
Started by Erika Supply Apr 28, 2014.
Looking for contributions/submissions of anything (art/comics/writing/whatever) about/inspired by Dennis Wilson (solo/Beach Boys) for a charity fanzine.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dwfanzine/
Tumblr: http://denniswilsonzine.tumblr.com/
(tumblr's being a tit right now re notifications, so don't contact me via there)
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwfanzine
Season's Greetings¡
Hiho,
anyone here, who wants my new The Swingkid Fanzine #5? Check here: www.facebook.com/theswingkidfanzine - Gunter
Hi I am Chad Coleman . I run Pretty Cool! Records ( a cassette label from Cornwall Ontario Canada). I am looking for Zines that print ads or have classifieds I could promote the label in. Anyone interested in doing a story?? Please contact me ( I will promote /help sell your zine - merch table website etc... of course!!!). Visit us @ prettycoolrecords.com . Thanks everyone hope to hear from you. Chad Coleman prettycoolrecords@gmail.com
Issue 2 of my electronic music zine SNARE/RUSH is now completed.
All printed, hand assembled / coloured / annotated and ready to go. Contents (amongst other things):-
Suggested donations:-
£2 UK & Eire
€3 Europe
$4 USA / Canada
Trades / bribes / donations welcome!
Hello everyone,
I'm looking to trade/sell my zines. Issues 3,4, and 5 are still around lying in the shelves looking to be in some hands as it's tired of seeing me all day. The zines feature a variety of things, but all of them are music related which include album reviews, shows and whatnot. If anyone is interested I'd be more than happy to arrange something. Shoot me a message on here or email me at: shayanshafii@gmail.com
Thanks a lot guys and I hope to hear from you soon!
Nice to meet You and Yrs.
Finished a new issue of 'The Screever' if anyone's interested. Pics are up on my profile now. It's only a quid from here: http://glassofspit.bigcartel.com/product/the-screever-issue-9
Or trades are very welcome; just drop me a message :) oh and we're in the following places too if you fancy following us:
https://www.facebook.com/thescreeverzine
Instagram @thescreeverzine
Thanks a tonne! :)
Lee
xox
