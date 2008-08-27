Movie zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
This is a group for zinesters who write about filmmaking and/or movies.
The first new zine I've made in over a year is now available in my shop!
Titled UTOPIAN CINEMA, it grew out of an artist residency I did this summer where I ran a screening and discussion series of "utopian" films. Our culture seems to be saturated with dystopian narratives, but utopian ones are a lot harder to come by these days. So this might be of interest to anyone looking for some hopeful viewing suggestions in these dark times.
Just finished my first zine in EIGHT YEARS!!! Been working on this for months and am very happy with how it turned out, so I hope you'll all give it a look. (Scrambling to finish another two before the Brooklyn Zine Fest on 4/26, so expect me to post about those shortly.)
Here's the description from Etsy....
Debut issue! Eight essays on various films and on film, filmmaking, and art in general. Features original illustrations as well as film stills.
I started Some Notes on Film as a way of encouraging myself to articulate my free floating thoughts about the films I watch. Instead of writing reviews, I try burrowing into specifics: particular themes, motifs, aesthetic choices. I’m writing from the perspective of a filmmaker, and so the observations I make are usually somehow related to me thinking through my own practice.
Topics for this issue include:
- Steve Martin's goofy tenderness in The Jerk
- Josh Safdie's microbudget indie The Pleasure of Being Robbed (as seen on the cover)
- Brian Eno's idea of art as a "trigger for experience" (and why I don't like it)
- Robert Altman's The Long Goodbye and Renaissance painter Pieter Bruegel
- Ain't Them Bodies Saints compared to Terrence Malick's Badlands
- Billy Wilder's The Apartment and physicality in screenwriting
- the difficulty of portraying digital life in movies
- plus a lengthy intro essay on the differences between zines and blogs
Half-sized
56 pages
Black and white
Card-stock cover
Saddle-stitched (stapled)
Hey guys.
I run a zine called One Eye Open.
It is part an art zine, and part an article-led music/film/culture zine.
If anyone is interested in writing for my zine I am looking into contributers for Issue #3 currently (Issue #1 is out now and finishing off Issue #2).
I'm mainly interested in people writing about a particular film, be it a classic or modern film - with the emphasis on the lesser known, but they can be an iconic or cult film as well.
I enjoy hearing the effect a film has on the writer, and discussions on ideas that a film may raise. Above all the film should mean a great deal to the writer.
Anyone interested should email a sample of their work to oeomagazine@gmail.com
Thanks,
