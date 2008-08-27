We Make Zines

Mental Health Zines

zinesters who write and create zines about mental health, mental illness, personal struggles and work around it, advice and support, resources, and everything else around this theme.

Your favorite zines about mental health 15 Replies

Started by steph sprout. Last reply by mitch kato Mar 25.

survey about body norms and resistance

Started by Echo Nina Oct 25, 2016.

Gay punks dealing with mental illness

Started by jeff flaster Aug 11, 2016.

Comment by Shophia Sherwood 54 minutes ago

Looking for submissions to my new zine project: https://deadadclub.tumblr.com/

Comment by Cheering and Waving Press on May 29, 2017 at 7:54pm

Comment by Britta Schulte on January 17, 2017 at 3:40pm

Hello, not sure if this fits - happy to move on somewhere else if you think it is too big a stretch. I wrote about cameras, GPS and other tracking techs in dementia care. It has a list for people to make up their own mind what they would be ok with. If anyone is interested, drop me a line, I am happy to send copies around the world.

Comment by Mind's Eye Zine on January 6, 2017 at 3:37pm

Submissions now open for the THIRD(!) Mind's Eye Zine!!!

All printable media relating to mental health welcome, email mindseyezine@gmail.com with submissions or questions

You can also find us on Facebook @mindseyezine Instagram @whencuriositiescolide and tumblr @whencuriositiescollideah

Comment by missmuffcake on December 29, 2016 at 11:51am

Seeking submissions for Hello My Name Is #2. This lil zine is my weapon against the stigma faced when living with a mental illness. Please check out the info below:

http://www.missmuffcake.com/2016/12/hello-my-name-is-vol-2-seeking....

Comment by fishspit on December 23, 2016 at 4:42pm

Cheers!  Wiseblood #67 is out!  The "Shock Treatment" issue.  Some of my experiences getting electro-convulsive treatments.

Love to trade . . . if you got nothing to trade drop me a line . . . some scratch for postage would be nice . . . but not at all necessary . . . 

Fishspit out! 

Comment by Echo Nina on October 25, 2016 at 1:59am

Hi, I’m a feminist zinester from Belgium and I’m also doing some DIY research into zines.

At the moment I’m writing an article on zines about body norms and resistance. To get a variety of voices in my article, I’m looking for zinesters to participate in a survey. If you make zines which address issues such as abortion, age(ing), body image and beauty standards, disability/ableism, gender/sexism, illness, LGBTQIA/phobia, menstruation, mental health, pregnancy/parenting, race/racism, sexuality, (sexual) violence, and other body-related identities/oppressions/issues or intersections of these, please get in touch!

The article will be published online on the website of Sophia, a support network for gender studies in Belgium. Last year, Sophia organised a conference called Unruly Bodies which invited researchers, activists, and artists to present their work on body norms and resistance in lectures, performances, exhibitions, and workshops. Soon, articles by those participants about their presentations will be published on their website. At the conference I set up a temporary zine library and zine workshop and this inspired me to find out more about zines talking about body-related issues.

I’m especially interested in ways zines can assist in resistance against body norms and oppression. If you would like to share your views, you can let me know and send me your answers to the following questions:

Survey:

  • Your name, pen name or pseudonym?
  • Your preferred pronoun, age, country of residence/origin?
  • Name of your zine(s)?
  • How many zines have you made and how long have you been making zines? How did you first discover zines?
  • Why do you make zines?
  • How would you describe the zine(s) you make? Which themes/subjects do your address in your zine(s)?
  • How do you address body-related issues/identities/oppressions in your zine(s)?
  • What do you hope to achieve by making your zine(s) and writing about these issues?
  • Does the distribution, community, and readership of zines have an impact on your content?
  • Can zines be political or activist? If yes, in which way? If no, why not? Do you use your zines as a form of activism or political tool?
  • What are the advantages of zines for you as a political tool and what are their limitations?
  • Do you use digital/online media such as blogs, youtube, social media…? Can you compare how you use them to how you use zines?
  • What is your experience with reading zines which talk about body norms and resistance? Have they impacted or influenced you?
  • Would you like to add anything?

I would be very grateful if you decide to participate in the questionnaire, and if you prefer, you don’t have to answer all of the questions. By answering the questions, I will assume you’re giving me permission to quote you for my article (unless you ask me not to). Please tell me if you prefer to be quoted anonymously. In case I would like to ask some additional questions or clarification of your answers, I will contact you again.

You can send your answers to: flapper_grrrl(at)yahoo.co.uk. Don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions. [I’ve been having some problems with yahoo, if it doesn’t work to send mails to my yahoo address, you can mail to: ninanijsten(at)gmail.com]

Thanks a lot for your participation!

More info about my own zines on my zine blog

Comment by missmuffcake on August 16, 2016 at 9:41am

I made a new mini zine full of positive inspo that comes with a button to wear and end stigma. Check it out on on my etsy. Buy one to help me put out future zines and buy cat food!

Comment by Cassian Lotte Lodge on August 10, 2016 at 7:33am

I'm making an Autistic Dictionary!

[LINK]

I’d like to make a dictionary of all the words we love as autistic humans. Words that taste good to say, words that are stimmy, words that please our echolalia. And I need your help.

~

WHAT ARE YOU ON ABOUT?

If you’re autistic and you live on the internet you might be aware of Andréa’s comic, Par La Fenêtre, about autism, trans issues, and mental illness. She’s particularly well-known for the ABC of Stimming. She recently made a comic about the autistic sense of humour, and now readers are sending in the words that please them the most, and it’s lovely!

Autscape 2016 is coming up in the UK (16th August, 7 days from today), so I’m curious to see whether I can get enough material for a zine to try to sell there. I’ve made a few small zines before, and I enjoy it a lot. I’m thinking A5, nice paper, stitch-bound, maybe a card cover? And all the words in alphabetical order, laid out like a proper dictionary, with a full list of your names as contributors in the back. I’ll sell it at Autscape and online in paper format, and it’ll be a first but I can probably find a way to turn it into a PDF for download, too.

If this sounds like fun to you, please use the form below to submit your words. You can submit as many words as you like, and there will be a link after you submit that you can click to add a new word. If you give me your email address I can let you know when it’s published - but if you’re not comfortable with that you can follow my Twitter instead. I do tweet a load of waffle though, just to warn you.

Thanks for reading!

Cassian
aka Cassolotl

[LINK]

Comment by Jade Hutchinson on July 25, 2016 at 5:23am

 

