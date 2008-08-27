Mental Health Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
zinesters who write and create zines about mental health, mental illness, personal struggles and work around it, advice and support, resources, and everything else around this theme.
Members: 324
Latest Activity: 5 minutes ago
Started by steph sprout. Last reply by mitch kato Mar 25.
Started by Echo Nina Oct 25, 2016.
Started by jeff flaster Aug 11, 2016.
Comment
Hi, everybody. I have some zines to trade and most of them have content on mental illness, along with some other topics. But, I just wrote one that pretty much focuses solely on depression and anxiety. It's the 4th issue of my perzine, Plague Doctor. If anyone is interested in trading for it - or anything else I have - hit me up. I have a list of all my zines on my profile. Thanks!
Hello, not sure if this fits - happy to move on somewhere else if you think it is too big a stretch. I wrote about cameras, GPS and other tracking techs in dementia care. It has a list for people to make up their own mind what they would be ok with. If anyone is interested, drop me a line, I am happy to send copies around the world.
Submissions now open for the THIRD(!) Mind's Eye Zine!!!
All printable media relating to mental health welcome, email mindseyezine@gmail.com with submissions or questions
You can also find us on Facebook @mindseyezine Instagram @whencuriositiescolide and tumblr @whencuriositiescollideah
Seeking submissions for Hello My Name Is #2. This lil zine is my weapon against the stigma faced when living with a mental illness. Please check out the info below:
http://www.missmuffcake.com/2016/12/hello-my-name-is-vol-2-seeking....
Hi, I’m a feminist zinester from Belgium and I’m also doing some DIY research into zines.
At the moment I’m writing an article on zines about body norms and resistance. To get a variety of voices in my article, I’m looking for zinesters to participate in a survey. If you make zines which address issues such as abortion, age(ing), body image and beauty standards, disability/ableism, gender/sexism, illness, LGBTQIA/phobia, menstruation, mental health, pregnancy/parenting, race/racism, sexuality, (sexual) violence, and other body-related identities/oppressions/issues or intersections of these, please get in touch!
The article will be published online on the website of Sophia, a support network for gender studies in Belgium. Last year, Sophia organised a conference called Unruly Bodies which invited researchers, activists, and artists to present their work on body norms and resistance in lectures, performances, exhibitions, and workshops. Soon, articles by those participants about their presentations will be published on their website. At the conference I set up a temporary zine library and zine workshop and this inspired me to find out more about zines talking about body-related issues.
I’m especially interested in ways zines can assist in resistance against body norms and oppression. If you would like to share your views, you can let me know and send me your answers to the following questions:
Survey:
I would be very grateful if you decide to participate in the questionnaire, and if you prefer, you don’t have to answer all of the questions. By answering the questions, I will assume you’re giving me permission to quote you for my article (unless you ask me not to). Please tell me if you prefer to be quoted anonymously. In case I would like to ask some additional questions or clarification of your answers, I will contact you again.
You can send your answers to: flapper_grrrl(at)yahoo.co.uk. Don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions. [I’ve been having some problems with yahoo, if it doesn’t work to send mails to my yahoo address, you can mail to: ninanijsten(at)gmail.com]
Thanks a lot for your participation!
More info about my own zines on my zine blog
I made a new mini zine full of positive inspo that comes with a button to wear and end stigma. Check it out on on my etsy. Buy one to help me put out future zines and buy cat food!
I'm making an Autistic Dictionary!
[LINK]
I’d like to make a dictionary of all the words we love as autistic humans. Words that taste good to say, words that are stimmy, words that please our echolalia. And I need your help.
~
WHAT ARE YOU ON ABOUT?
If you’re autistic and you live on the internet you might be aware of Andréa’s comic, Par La Fenêtre, about autism, trans issues, and mental illness. She’s particularly well-known for the ABC of Stimming. She recently made a comic about the autistic sense of humour, and now readers are sending in the words that please them the most, and it’s lovely!
Autscape 2016 is coming up in the UK (16th August, 7 days from today), so I’m curious to see whether I can get enough material for a zine to try to sell there. I’ve made a few small zines before, and I enjoy it a lot. I’m thinking A5, nice paper, stitch-bound, maybe a card cover? And all the words in alphabetical order, laid out like a proper dictionary, with a full list of your names as contributors in the back. I’ll sell it at Autscape and online in paper format, and it’ll be a first but I can probably find a way to turn it into a PDF for download, too.
If this sounds like fun to you, please use the form below to submit your words. You can submit as many words as you like, and there will be a link after you submit that you can click to add a new word. If you give me your email address I can let you know when it’s published - but if you’re not comfortable with that you can follow my Twitter instead. I do tweet a load of waffle though, just to warn you.
Thanks for reading!
Cassian
aka Cassolotl
[LINK]
Call for Submissions!
All in Your Head is a traditional cut-and-paste style zine with a focus on LGBTQIA neurodivergent and disabled activists, zinesters, artists, and authors. Our zine operates on the following *principles: 1.) social inequality and injustice exists [racism, classism, ableism, heterosexism, cissexism to name a few]; 2.) disability, neurodiversity can be understood as a viable form of human difference that intersects with/is shaped by systems of dominance; 3.) claims that there is a “normal” bodymind can have damaging and harmful effects (physically/emotionally/spiritually) and are partly shaped by current social/cultural values and white western colonial histories; 4.) neuroatypical people and people with disabilities must navigate cultural taboos, move among complex institutions and systems of care and negotiate conflicting ideas of “wellness/illness,“ “silence/disclosure,” “visibility/invisibility;” “dis/ability” and more 5.) most importantly, our stories matter. (*this list is by no means exhaustive)
For the Fall 2016 edition of All in Your Head, we invite you to share first person narratives, essays, rants, poems, doodles, drawings, photography, collages (and more!) that address the concept of “cure.” We are seeking pieces that explore the theme "cures” as it relates to disabled bodyminds and ways that queer neurodivergent, disabled folks encounter and resist cultural stigma and self-authorize our existence.
We are seeking topics that address the following themes (and others):
Send your submissions to allinyourheadzine@gmail.com before September 1st, 2016. Please send your submissions via email. For written submissions, please use Microsoft word and submit your writing in .doc or .docx format. Please try to limit submissions to 1500 words. (We are flexible. Let us know if you need a little extra space.) For artwork, please attach high resolution .jpg images to your email. Please include a title for your artwork and any information you would like readers to know about your piece (medium, location, tools used etc). Contributors have the option of sharing a short bio or publishing their work anonymously.
You need to be a member of Mental Health Zines to add comments!