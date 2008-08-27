We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Manchester Zinesters

Information

Manchester Zinesters

Group for zinemakers from Manchester, UK (and surroundings :)

Location: Manchester, UK
Members: 16
Latest Activity: 14 hours ago

Discussion Forum

This group does not have any discussions yet.

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of Manchester Zinesters to add comments!

Comment by Jen Yockney on May 2, 2015 at 5:35am

There'll be a zinefest at the Star & Garter on May 30th. Stalls are all taken but they still seem to be inviting offers of talks/workshops.

Details here

Comment by Graham Rimmer on July 30, 2014 at 11:18am

Hi

I am seeking zine donations in view to the creation of a zine library in the Liverpool/Merseyside area.

Having a clear out of old zines?

Wanting to spread the word of your own publication?

If you think you can help, please get in touch.

Thank You

Comment by Becky Kidner on June 16, 2014 at 7:33am

Has anyone heard anything about a Zine Fair this year at Victoria Baths?

 

Members (16)

 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service