a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Group for zinemakers from Manchester, UK (and surroundings :)
Location: Manchester, UK
Members: 16
Latest Activity: 14 hours ago
This group does not have any discussions yet.
Comment
There'll be a zinefest at the Star & Garter on May 30th. Stalls are all taken but they still seem to be inviting offers of talks/workshops.
Details here
Hi
I am seeking zine donations in view to the creation of a zine library in the Liverpool/Merseyside area.
Having a clear out of old zines?
Wanting to spread the word of your own publication?
If you think you can help, please get in touch.
Thank You
Has anyone heard anything about a Zine Fair this year at Victoria Baths?
You need to be a member of Manchester Zinesters to add comments!