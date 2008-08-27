We Make Zines

Mail-Art Zines

Group for Mail-Artists that produce zines. Discuss topics and distribution

Members: 70
Latest Activity: 15 minutes ago

Discussion Forum

MailArt DOs and DON'Ts? 5 Replies

-What to do or not to do? Any PO  horror stories?- tips and tricks?Continue

Started by denisedenies. Last reply by jimmyconnors 15 minutes ago.

Comment Wall

Comment by Madame Zine on March 12, 2017 at 9:09am

Call for Donations! MiniZinefestPt - May 2017

In 6th May it will happen a small suprising and happy appearence of ZineFestPt and will be dedicaded to mini zinesmini artist books and mini mail art (jounals, postcards and/or stamps)

We will be really glad if you can join to this project and send your work.

Look for further information

https://zinefestpt.wordpress.com/2017/03/04/international-open-call...

We are, since last year, collecting works for our collection and to exhibit them all around. The one's that were send last year are already in a show. 

You can look here: https://zinefestpt.wordpress.com/2017/02/12/2478/

We are available for other kind of participation - including any individual or collective exhibition specially of mini zines or mini artist books.

Best Regards,

Madame Zine (Cristina)

Comment by Ruud Janssen - TAM & IUOMA on March 18, 2015 at 11:48am

About 4000 mail-artists joined in at: http://iuoma-network.ning.com/

Comment by Erica D. on March 18, 2015 at 11:20am

Hi Krissy! I'm an active mail artist. I sometimes send out more mail art than other times, but I still consider myself active in the community.

Comment by Krissy Ponyboy Press on March 17, 2015 at 9:58pm

How many active mail art people out there?

Comment by Sarah E. Hoffman on June 10, 2014 at 6:43am

Hey guys - I'm starting a mail themed zine. Submissions open! :)

http://wingedsnailmail.tumblr.com/post/88204793321/winged-snail-mai...

Comment by Mike Nobody on January 14, 2014 at 4:08pm

Where is everybody?

This site is pretty dead, lately.

Comment by NAST on December 3, 2012 at 11:40pm

Call for international mail art project

 

Theme: Freedom of speech

Freedom of speech is one of the basic human and civil rights. It is often infringed by the State and fought for by the people. A person is a slave if he or she has no right to say what they think, to express their opinion, demonstrate their position.

Deadline: no.

Techniques: postcards, envelopes, photographs, collages, paintings, prints, drawings,  applique works, postage stamps, rubber stamps…

Size: not exceeding the size of a standard envelope or a postcard (about 10x15 cm).

 

Your work will be displayed on my website http://mailnastart.blogspot.ru

Documentation to all. Works will be published in NAST fanzine upon their arrival.

 

No jury, no fee, no return.

 

Send to:

Oleg Kisel

do vostrebovaniya

Novorossiysk-25

Russia 353925

Comment by E Ambassadeur d'Utopia on September 14, 2012 at 2:14pm

http://insomniesetartpostal.blogspot.fr/search/label/%22E%22%20-%20...

Comment by NAST on March 13, 2012 at 6:34am

International mail-art project "BIDSTRUP-100"

In 2012 are executed 100 years from the date of a birth of the world famous Danish artist-caricaturist and the public figure - Herluf Bidstrup. The Bidstrup's humour has no borders. 

Its drawings don't lose the urgency to this day.
The mail-art the project «BIDSTRUP-100» is a tribute to the great master.
Technics / materials: FREE
Works are not estimated and don't returned.
The documentation to participants, the PDF-catalog (please, write your email).
Upon termination of term the exhibition will take place.
Deadline: on August, 10th 2012

Send to:
Shkuratov Sergey, Krasnoarmeyskaya str., 125, Novorossiysk, Russia, 353900
 
Comment by Ruud Janssen - TAM & IUOMA on March 12, 2012 at 1:52am

 

Members (70)

 
 
 

