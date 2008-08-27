Mail-Art Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Group for Mail-Artists that produce zines. Discuss topics and distribution
-What to do or not to do? Any PO horror stories?- tips and tricks?Continue
Started by denisedenies. Last reply by jimmyconnors 15 minutes ago.
Call for Donations! MiniZinefestPt - May 2017
In 6th May it will happen a small suprising and happy appearence of ZineFestPt and will be dedicaded to mini zines, mini artist books and mini mail art (jounals, postcards and/or stamps).
We will be really glad if you can join to this project and send your work.
Look for further information
https://zinefestpt.wordpress.com/2017/03/04/international-open-call...
We are, since last year, collecting works for our collection and to exhibit them all around. The one's that were send last year are already in a show.
You can look here: https://zinefestpt.wordpress.com/2017/02/12/2478/
We are available for other kind of participation - including any individual or collective exhibition specially of mini zines or mini artist books.
Best Regards,
Madame Zine (Cristina)
About 4000 mail-artists joined in at: http://iuoma-network.ning.com/
Hi Krissy! I'm an active mail artist. I sometimes send out more mail art than other times, but I still consider myself active in the community.
How many active mail art people out there?
Hey guys - I'm starting a mail themed zine. Submissions open! :)
http://wingedsnailmail.tumblr.com/post/88204793321/winged-snail-mai...
Call for international mail art project
Theme: Freedom of speech
Freedom of speech is one of the basic human and civil rights. It is often infringed by the State and fought for by the people. A person is a slave if he or she has no right to say what they think, to express their opinion, demonstrate their position.
Deadline: no.
Techniques: postcards, envelopes, photographs, collages, paintings, prints, drawings, applique works, postage stamps, rubber stamps…
Size: not exceeding the size of a standard envelope or a postcard (about 10x15 cm).
Your work will be displayed on my website http://mailnastart.blogspot.ru
Documentation to all. Works will be published in NAST fanzine upon their arrival.
No jury, no fee, no return.
Send to:
Oleg Kisel
do vostrebovaniya
Novorossiysk-25
Russia 353925
International mail-art project "BIDSTRUP-100"
In 2012 are executed 100 years from the date of a birth of the world famous Danish artist-caricaturist and the public figure - Herluf Bidstrup. The Bidstrup's humour has no borders.
