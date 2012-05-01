MailArt DOs and DON'Ts?

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
-What to do or not to do? Any PO horror stories?
- tips and tricks?
I'm a bit conservative with my mail art, in that I only really draw pictures on the outside of envelopes. The few times I've tried making my own postcards out of cardboard, it did not go over very well. I think a general rule of thumb is that USPS won't mail anything like that in any size smaller than 4"x6". Also, with the letters, try to leave a small space open for the scanner code, etc, on the front of the letter so that it'll go through. I've had things returned to me unscanned when I forgot to do that and put art all over the front and back. Make sure the address and return are written in block letters that are easy to read. As for horror stories, I've had postcards I've tried to mail internationally returned without even the slightest evidence that they'd even been processed by the post office at all. I can usually clear up misunderstandings by taking the more elaborate pieces to the attendant and having them look it over. Good luck!
