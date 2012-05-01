We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

MailArt DOs and DON'Ts?

-What to do or not to do? Any PO  horror stories?

- tips and tricks?

Views: 79

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by Rochelle M. on May 2, 2012 at 5:00pm

I'm a bit conservative with my mail art, in that I only really draw pictures on the outside of envelopes. The few times I've tried making my own postcards out of cardboard, it did not go over very well. I think a general rule of thumb is that USPS won't mail anything like that in any size smaller than 4"x6". Also, with the letters, try to leave a small space open for the scanner code, etc, on the front of the letter so that it'll go through. I've had things returned to me unscanned when I forgot to do that and put art all over the front and back. Make sure the address and return are written in block letters that are easy to read. As for horror stories, I've had postcards I've tried to mail internationally returned without even the slightest evidence that they'd even been processed by the post office at all. I can usually clear up misunderstandings by taking the more elaborate pieces to the attendant and having them look it over. Good luck!

Permalink Reply by Ruud Janssen - TAM & IUOMA on March 18, 2015 at 11:52am

this arrived just fine!

Permalink Reply by jimmyconnors 15 minutes ago

I love this

Permalink Reply by Ruud Janssen - TAM & IUOMA on March 18, 2015 at 11:52am

this also arrived without any problems....

Permalink Reply by jimmyconnors 15 minutes ago

and this, too

RSS

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service