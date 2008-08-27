We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Los Angeles Zinesters

Information

Los Angeles Zinesters

A group for zinesters & small-press kids in the Greater Los Angeles & Southern California region.

Location: Los Angeles, CA, USA
Members: 87
Latest Activity: 28 minutes ago

Discussion Forum

Where to drop off zines 2 Replies

Started by Paul de Valera. Last reply by Paul de Valera Jan 17, 2016.

call for submissions: a zine for and by pilipinxs

Started by sam caparoso Aug 5, 2015.

Favorite zines made by SoCal zinesters? 1 Reply

Started by Andrew Pogany. Last reply by Paul de Valera Nov 22, 2014.

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of Los Angeles Zinesters to add comments!

Comment by Paul de Valera 28 minutes ago

Chicken-Head #51 at the printers

Comment by Ed Tillman on May 24, 2017 at 6:20pm

Hello, is anyone going to LA Zine Fest this weekend? https://lazinefest.com/

Comment by Ed Tillman on April 24, 2016 at 10:53pm

I was so bummed to miss Long Beach Zine Fest today. I had to work. Who went?  What it well attended?

Comment by Ed Tillman on January 17, 2016 at 1:48pm

Los Angeles Zine Fest announced that Zine Fest 2016 will be held on Sunday, March 6 from 11am to 6pm at the Majestic 650 S. Spring Street. That is a little over 3 blocks walk from the Pershing Square Metro stop. So just under 51 days to get those zines written, copied, folded and stapled!

Comment by Paul de Valera on February 12, 2015 at 11:28am

Gotta work that day. Sounds like a hoot, have fun! 

Comment by Sara Todd on February 12, 2015 at 11:12am

Applications are open NOW, will close on the 18th! First annual Long Beach Zine Fest!

Comment by Paul de Valera on November 20, 2014 at 10:19pm

#46 in the can...out soon.

Comment by Paul de Valera on November 18, 2014 at 10:52am

Would anyone be interested in do a LA zine show/share thing? I have a venue we can use for free (my bicycle shop). Just checking for interest, any comments good or bad are welcome.

Comment by Nina on September 26, 2014 at 10:45pm

Hello!

Sorry to post again, I mainly needed to remove/update my e-mail as to not get spam. I'm requesting any available zines anyone would like to donate to a forming zine library at the Lawndale branch in Southern California. All subject matter is accepted (pending approval by the Library and City) but please keep in mind the main demographic is teens. Unfortunately I can't reimburse you (even for shipping) as I'm already fronting the cost of this project (materials, PO BOX, etc.) so anything you can send is much appreciated.


Please send zine donations to:
Nina (Lawndale Zine Library)
14752 Crenshaw Blvd. #525
Gardena, CA, 90249

This project could mean big things for the South Bay, which despite having a long history with DIY/punk culture has very few spaces available for the youth. Any direction to people interested in donating or tips for library formation from experienced parties is also appreciated. Both the community and I thank you for your time and consideration in donating!

CONTACT: zinesbynina(at)gmail.com 

 

 

Comment by Lilibeth Esmeralda on July 24, 2014 at 6:15pm

hey all! ive recently started composing a zine with a group of friends and as exciting as this journey has been, we're still relatively new to the zine-making community, so i would love to know of any advice experienced zinesters would find it necessary to pass down to us. our theme is pretty broad considering we want it to encompass a wide range of topics: from underground music, the local skate scene, psychonautics, to astrology and basically anything inspiring/obscure/brilliant, and possibly with sociopolitical undertones....as of now, we're juggling with various ideas to form something that Flows. we're also interested in the zine printing process since we haven't delved in that thoroughly enough.

 

Members (85)

 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service