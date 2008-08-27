Los Angeles Zinesters

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
A group for zinesters & small-press kids in the Greater Los Angeles & Southern California region.
Location: Los Angeles, CA, USA
Members: 87
Latest Activity: 28 minutes ago
Started by Paul de Valera. Last reply by Paul de Valera Jan 17, 2016.
Started by sam caparoso Aug 5, 2015.
Started by Andrew Pogany. Last reply by Paul de Valera Nov 22, 2014.
Comment
Chicken-Head #51 at the printers
Hello, is anyone going to LA Zine Fest this weekend? https://lazinefest.com/
I was so bummed to miss Long Beach Zine Fest today. I had to work. Who went? What it well attended?
Los Angeles Zine Fest announced that Zine Fest 2016 will be held on Sunday, March 6 from 11am to 6pm at the Majestic 650 S. Spring Street. That is a little over 3 blocks walk from the Pershing Square Metro stop. So just under 51 days to get those zines written, copied, folded and stapled!
Gotta work that day. Sounds like a hoot, have fun!
#46 in the can...out soon.
Would anyone be interested in do a LA zine show/share thing? I have a venue we can use for free (my bicycle shop). Just checking for interest, any comments good or bad are welcome.
Hello!
Sorry to post again, I mainly needed to remove/update my e-mail as to not get spam. I'm requesting any available zines anyone would like to donate to a forming zine library at the Lawndale branch in Southern California. All subject matter is accepted (pending approval by the Library and City) but please keep in mind the main demographic is teens. Unfortunately I can't reimburse you (even for shipping) as I'm already fronting the cost of this project (materials, PO BOX, etc.) so anything you can send is much appreciated.
Please send zine donations to:
Nina (Lawndale Zine Library)
14752 Crenshaw Blvd. #525
Gardena, CA, 90249
This project could mean big things for the South Bay, which despite having a long history with DIY/punk culture has very few spaces available for the youth. Any direction to people interested in donating or tips for library formation from experienced parties is also appreciated. Both the community and I thank you for your time and consideration in donating!
CONTACT: zinesbynina(at)gmail.com
hey all! ive recently started composing a zine with a group of friends and as exciting as this journey has been, we're still relatively new to the zine-making community, so i would love to know of any advice experienced zinesters would find it necessary to pass down to us. our theme is pretty broad considering we want it to encompass a wide range of topics: from underground music, the local skate scene, psychonautics, to astrology and basically anything inspiring/obscure/brilliant, and possibly with sociopolitical undertones....as of now, we're juggling with various ideas to form something that Flows. we're also interested in the zine printing process since we haven't delved in that thoroughly enough.
You need to be a member of Los Angeles Zinesters to add comments!