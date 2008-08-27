Let's Trade Zines!

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
The latest issue of my Ken Chronicles (#43) is available for trade (looking for other perzines, travel zines, non-fiction, etc.). Digest-sized with 28 pages, this one has more "People, Places & Things that aren't there anymore), book, zine, film & video reviews, my latest travel stories, and lots of photos & misc. bits & pieces.
The Ken Chronicles #42 is available for trade (looking for other perzines, travel zines, non-fiction types). This issue is digest-sized with 28 pages and has "People, Places & Things (that aren't there anymore)," book, zine, film & music reviews, shopping for new speakers, and lots of photos/misc. bits & pieces.
Hi. I´ve got 3-4 different zines to trade, for example these two. I work mostly with drawings. I trade both for myself and for an archive at the university library art section at Gothenburg University (HDK Zine Archive). I am in Sweden. //Mattias
MISHAP #36
The latest issue takes a look at the recent past, the frightening present, and has one hundred percent of the answers you need to survive the reign of #45 (I wish that last bit were true).
In addition to book recommendations and a short piece on the sexualization of breast cancer awareness campaigns, the zine ends with a personal essay exploring identity.
PO BOX 5841 eugene oregon 97405 usa
mishapzine@yahoo.com
“In The Zine Light” is made up of song lyrics dedicated to zine culture. 'Sung to the tune of': it ranges from kids’ classics, pop songs, post-punk and hard rock.
Quarter-sized, 10 pages, stapled, black & white photocopy, typed and handwritten.
Available for zine trades. Will swap for: bubble wrap (pop! pop! pop!), stickers (includes scratch & sniff stickers), comic book(s), postcards, glitter tape, mix tape, purple pen(s), stationery, scented marker(s). finger puppets, etc, etc.
For trades or general swap inquiries, email: Xyendrarocks44@hotmail.com
www.portopiratazinefest2017.blogspot.com
www.favodefelcomics.blogspot.com
smartalexster@gmail.com
Envie seu fanzine, zine, publicação independente para o catálogo a ser lançado no evento, até o dia 16 de abril de 2017.
SEND YOUR ZINES UNTIL 16th of April, 2017.
A/c Ramon de Castro
Caixa Postal
(Po Box ) 46048
Rio de Janeiro Rj Brasil
Hey everyone!
I'm looking to trade/sell my zines. I still have plenty of copies of the 3,4, and 5th issue so I'd be more than glad to give them. Zines are generally about various topics including music, movies and even art. If any of you are interested hit me a message on here or email me at: shayanshafii@gmail.com
I'll be waiting to hear from you!
Thanks!
