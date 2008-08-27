Let's Trade Zines!

We Make Zines

This is a group designed specifically for trading your zine for someone elses. Post a decription of your zine or contact some people in the group directly!

I realised there wasn't a group on WMZ specific to zine trades so I wanted to get something in place so that people can pool together their interest in trading.

Thanks for making this the biggest group on We Make Zines!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Everyone seems to post a new thread in the forum when they want to share their zines but why not just come to one group where you know people are going to be receptive when you want to share with them!

TO GET STARTED, ADD A COMMENT INCLUDING A ONE-LINER ABOUT YOUR ZINE FOR TRADE AND A ONE-LINER ABOUT WHAT YOU'RE AFTER IN THE TRADE (IF YOU'RE FEELING SPECIFIC)....

Comment by Patricia 30 seconds ago

Hey everyone...  I have some zines available and would love to trade.  I have a perzine, Plague Doctor, that I have done four issues of.  I also have some movie and music mini zines.  There is a list of all the zines I have on my profile, along with descriptions if you want to check them out.  Feel free to drop me a line.  Thanks!

Comment by ZippityZinedra on Saturday

“In The Zine Light” is made up of song lyrics dedicated to zine culture. 'Sung to the tune of': it ranges from kids’ classics, pop songs, post-punk and hard rock.

Quarter-sized, 10 pages, stapled, black & white photocopy, typed and handwritten.

Available for zine trades. Will swap for: bubble wrap (pop! pop! pop!), stickers (includes scratch & sniff stickers), comic book(s), postcards, glitter tape, mix tape, purple pen(s), stationery, scented marker(s). finger puppets, etc, etc.

For trades or general swap inquiries, email: Xyendrarocks44@hotmail.com

Comment by Russell Barker on March 15, 2017 at 3:24pm

I now have issue two of my zine, Lunchtime For The Wild Youth out. Its all about going to gigs in the 80s. Trades would be lovely! russellsmusicreviews@gmail.com

Comment by Teto Preto on March 15, 2017 at 1:58pm

www.portopiratazinefest2017.blogspot.com

www.favodefelcomics.blogspot.com

smartalexster@gmail.com

Envie seu fanzine, zine, publicação independente para o catálogo a ser lançado no evento, até  o dia 16 de abril de 2017.

SEND YOUR ZINES UNTIL 16th of April, 2017.

A/c Ramon de Castro  

Caixa Postal

(Po Box ) 46048

Rio de Janeiro Rj Brasil

Comment by Shane Marshall on January 5, 2017 at 2:56am

Hey everyone!

I'm looking to trade/sell my zines. I still have plenty of copies of the 3,4, and 5th issue so I'd be more than glad to give them. Zines are generally about various topics including music, movies and even art. If any of you are interested hit me a message on here or email me at: shayanshafii@gmail.com

I'll be waiting to hear from you!

Thanks!

Comment by Posi Bill on January 3, 2017 at 4:22pm

hello! New zinster here from Chicago. Just self released my first zine "As We Were" through my startup press 408 Press.

I pretend to be a photographer and this zine is a collection of my early photographic works from 2011-2014.

Hit me up if you'd like to trade. Limited mine to 75 copies total but id like to trade a bunch so hit me up!

Image shows poor quality. I printed a few copies on cheap kinks paper, but all my issues I'm trading/selling are printed on 28lb paper.

Comment by Daniel de Culla on December 27, 2016 at 11:15pm

Fucking Zine Blessed Be¡

Comment by fishspit on December 27, 2016 at 10:57pm

I wanna trade zines!  My cat died, I'm heartbroken, I'm sick, and miserable . . . so trade some zines with me!  19 years me and that cat were together!

Wiseblood #67  The Shock Treatment Issue . . . stories of some of my experiences getting electro-convulsive treatment.

Comment by Orla Foster on December 24, 2016 at 4:32pm

anyone want to trade? I just printed this poetry zine and I will happily post it anywhere 

https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/486798980/theres-ones-for-that?ref=...

Comment by Russell Barker on December 19, 2016 at 3:01pm

I have a new music zine out, my first. Anyone like to trade? Here's a little bit about it.

Lunchtime For The Wild Youth is a fanzine about the music you leave behind with your youth.


The fanzine takes a personal look back at albums I haven't played for years and re-assesses them musically, along with personal anecdotes as to what the albums remind me of. As the music was all released in the Eighties, it seemed fitting to type it up on a typewriter and cut n paste it old style. The fanzine was then illustrated by my daughter Robyn, producing her artistic interpretations of the album sleeves.

Featuring acts from The Cult to The Mission and The Soup Dragons to The Darling Buds, all Eighties life is here.

 

Members (688)

 
 
 

