Let's Trade Zines!

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
This is a group designed specifically for trading your zine for someone elses. Post a decription of your zine or contact some people in the group directly!
Members: 685
Latest Activity: 10 minutes ago
Started by ric ramos. Last reply by Serena R Pruess Nov 3, 2015.
Started by ric ramos. Last reply by LizW Aug 13, 2012.
Started by ric ramos. Last reply by Myles Loughran Dec 15, 2011.
Comment
anyone want to trade? I just printed this poetry zine and I will happily post it anywhere
https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/486798980/theres-ones-for-that?ref=...
I have a new music zine out, my first. Anyone like to trade? Here's a little bit about it.
Lunchtime For The Wild Youth is a fanzine about the music you leave behind with your youth.
The fanzine takes a personal look back at albums I haven't played for years and re-assesses them musically, along with personal anecdotes as to what the albums remind me of. As the music was all released in the Eighties, it seemed fitting to type it up on a typewriter and cut n paste it old style. The fanzine was then illustrated by my daughter Robyn, producing her artistic interpretations of the album sleeves.
Featuring acts from The Cult to The Mission and The Soup Dragons to The Darling Buds, all Eighties life is here.
Is that an audio cassette tape case thing?
Heya folks, did a bunch of new stuff recently; a new zine, new comp tape, and a new tote bag. Always open to trades or you can pick stuff up from here:
http://thescreever.tictail.com/
Cheers! :)
xox
Hello! I have a few extra copies of my latest zine about monsters and growing up that I would love to trade with peeps!
You can actually read it, along with the previous one, over here in my website, but if you want to have it ON YOUR HANDS let me know :)
All my zines are available in pdf form for printing on my website. https://winterzine.cf
anyone here a solarpunk? interested in solarpunk? have no idea what solarpunk is and wanna know??
email me for a copy of the jade vine: t12gzine@gmail.com
You need to be a member of Let's Trade Zines! to add comments!