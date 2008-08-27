Let's Trade Zines!

We Make Zines

This is a group designed specifically for trading your zine for someone elses. Post a decription of your zine or contact some people in the group directly!

I realised there wasn't a group on WMZ specific to zine trades so I wanted to get something in place so that people can pool together their interest in trading.

Thanks for making this the biggest group on We Make Zines!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Everyone seems to post a new thread in the forum when they want to share their zines but why not just come to one group where you know people are going to be receptive when you want to share with them!

TO GET STARTED, ADD A COMMENT INCLUDING A ONE-LINER ABOUT YOUR ZINE FOR TRADE AND A ONE-LINER ABOUT WHAT YOU'RE AFTER IN THE TRADE (IF YOU'RE FEELING SPECIFIC)....

Behavior of the zinesters - Question 15 Replies

Started by ric ramos. Last reply by Serena R Pruess Nov 3, 2015.

Behaviors of the zinesters - Question 2 6 Replies

Started by ric ramos. Last reply by LizW Aug 13, 2012.

Comics Zine 3 Replies

Started by ric ramos. Last reply by Myles Loughran Dec 15, 2011.

Comment by fishspit 10 minutes ago

I wanna trade zines!  My cat died, I'm heartbroken, I'm sick, and miserable . . . so trade some zines with me!  19 years me and that cat were together!

Wiseblood #67  The Shock Treatment Issue . . . stories of some of my experiences getting electro-convulsive treatment.

Comment by Orla Foster on Saturday

anyone want to trade? I just printed this poetry zine and I will happily post it anywhere 

https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/486798980/theres-ones-for-that?ref=...

Comment by Russell Barker on December 19, 2016 at 3:01pm

I have a new music zine out, my first. Anyone like to trade? Here's a little bit about it.

Lunchtime For The Wild Youth is a fanzine about the music you leave behind with your youth.


The fanzine takes a personal look back at albums I haven't played for years and re-assesses them musically, along with personal anecdotes as to what the albums remind me of. As the music was all released in the Eighties, it seemed fitting to type it up on a typewriter and cut n paste it old style. The fanzine was then illustrated by my daughter Robyn, producing her artistic interpretations of the album sleeves.

Featuring acts from The Cult to The Mission and The Soup Dragons to The Darling Buds, all Eighties life is here.

Comment by Robert Smith on December 18, 2016 at 3:38pm

Is that an audio cassette tape case thing?

Comment by Lee Taylor on December 9, 2016 at 10:51am

Heya folks, did a bunch of new stuff recently; a new zine, new comp tape, and a new tote bag. Always open to trades or you can pick stuff up from here:
http://thescreever.tictail.com/

Cheers! :)
xox

https://www.facebook.com/thescreeverzine/

Comment by Leo A Hernandez on October 31, 2016 at 6:19pm

Hello! I have a few extra copies of my latest zine about monsters and growing up that I would love to trade with peeps! 

You can actually read it, along with the previous one, over here in my website, but if you want to have it ON YOUR HANDS let me know :)

https://gummyrush.com/zine-english/

Comment by Winter Jones on October 24, 2016 at 4:39pm

All my zines are available in pdf form for printing on my website. https://winterzine.cf

Comment by Anna Gecko on October 12, 2016 at 7:11pm

anyone here a solarpunk? interested in solarpunk? have no idea what solarpunk is and wanna know??

email me for a copy of the jade vine: t12gzine@gmail.com

Comment by Lydia on October 6, 2016 at 7:22pm

Hi! I have a little six-page zine about why my first best-friendship ended. It comes complete with little black and white jellyfish doodles, diagrams, and lots of text. I would love to trade zines! Email me at ladybug.lydia@yahoo.com or comment here if you are interested

Comment by fishspit on September 23, 2016 at 11:34pm

Wiseblood #66 . . . stories of special ed., juvenile delinquency, alcoholism, and bop pill popping.

 

