KEROUAC'S-DOG MAGAZINE

is a brand-spanking new, independent quarterly set to form a bold and exciting creative platform for new writing, design, photography, fashion and plenty more. It’s inspired by Jack Kerouac and the 1950s Beat generation and in honour of these, will eagerly exhibit the newest and bravest work and folios, from creatives all over the world. All tied up with key themes of freedom; truth; beauty; love; travel; wanderlust; sex; taboo; and fringe.The whole thing will be beautifully designed and printed top-to-bottom in black and white (because we have a passion for all things black and white).Issue 1 needs you – The very first Issue. ‘Freedom’ will be released as a limited print-run later in the year, and available to buy online, to a global audience. So we’re calling on creatives for submissions on this theme and this theme only. As the whole thing is in black and white, the only stipulation is that the stuff you send needs to be in – or look gorgeous in - monochrome. It can be old work, or new work, we don’t mind. We won’t be able to pay you, but we’re happy to put names and URLs with each submission used so please send these through, along with your work.I'd also LOVE to trade with anyone, as I like collecting all sorts myself.