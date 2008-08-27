We Make Zines

KEROUAC'S DOG MAGAZINE

KEROUAC'S DOG MAGAZINE

For readers of, and contributors to, Kerouac-inspired Beat Mag, Kerouac's Dog.

KEROUAC'S-DOG MAGAZINE


Kerouac’s Dog Magazine® is a brand-spanking new, independent quarterly set to form a bold and exciting creative platform for new writing, design, photography, fashion and plenty more. It’s inspired by Jack Kerouac and the 1950s Beat generation and in honour of these, will eagerly exhibit the newest and bravest work and folios, from creatives all over the world. All tied up with key themes of freedom; truth; beauty; love; travel; wanderlust; sex; taboo; and fringe.

The whole thing will be beautifully designed and printed top-to-bottom in black and white (because we have a passion for all things black and white).

Issue 1 needs you – The very first Issue. ‘Freedom’ will be released as a limited print-run later in the year, and available to buy online, to a global audience. So we’re calling on creatives for submissions on this theme and this theme only. As the whole thing is in black and white, the only stipulation is that the stuff you send needs to be in – or look gorgeous in - monochrome. It can be old work, or new work, we don’t mind. We won’t be able to pay you, but we’re happy to put names and URLs with each submission used so please send these through, along with your work.

I'd also LOVE to trade with anyone, as I like collecting all sorts myself.

Comment by Tom Bartlett on February 2, 2017 at 10:40pm

I really want to get involve. Is everything still going on? 

Comment by Abdul Batin Bey on June 28, 2015 at 6:34am
cool idea will send some submissions soon
Comment by Thomas Crux on May 23, 2015 at 12:17pm

Id like to share art submissions with this zine.

Comment by Mark Burchard on January 8, 2012 at 5:34pm

As far back as May 2011 I ordered 6 copies of KDM and DHK each. I paid through PayPal and I have yet to receive a copy of either magazine or get a response from a constant flow of E-mails that I have send to the the editor and his staff. Has anyone else had a similar experience? If so, was it resolved or are you still waiting for a response or the delivery of the magazines?

This is the first time I have had this kind of problem. I strongly suggest that anyone who is considering ordering copies hold off until my problem is resolved.

I will post the results or any events here. If you want to contact me directly my E-mail address is burchardmf@mac.com.

Good luck,

Mark

Comment by twenty-four hours on January 8, 2012 at 5:11pm

Hello! I am writing to ask how I can get a copy of the last issue of K.D.  You guys published some of my poems together, in the last issue. Please write back and let me know how much it is, and where I can send the money. Thanks!

 

Joshua Medsker

Comment by Durand J. Compton on September 19, 2011 at 6:22pm
Always interested in meeting devotees of Jack and the Beats.  They definitely inspired my writing over the years.
Comment by The Teacup Symposium Press on July 17, 2010 at 9:41am
I just bought a copy!

Thanks for the discount - that's excellent. I shall have a look at the magazine and see if it is something I would like to stock.

Will be in touch with you soon. Katie
Comment by The Teacup Symposium Press on July 17, 2010 at 7:04am
Hi, I will be purchasing a copy of your magazine soon. I am a huge fan of the beat generation and run a distro so I may be interested in distributing further copies if you are up for that at all?
 

