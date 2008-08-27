FREE ZINES FOR THE PEOPLE

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Promoting zines by offering a portion of your issues for free, this includes leaving zines in public places to be found or donating your work to a zine library.
www.portopiratazinefest2017.blogspot.com
Envie seu fanzine, zine, publicação independente para o catálogo a ser lançado no evento, até o dia 16 de abril de 2017.
SEND YOUR ZINES UNTIL 16th of April, 2017.
A/c Ramon de Castro
Caixa Postal
(Po Box ) 46048
Rio de Janeiro Rj Brasil
Call for Donations! MiniZinefestPt - May 2017
In 6th May it will happen a small suprising and happy appearence of ZineFestPt and will be dedicaded to mini zines, mini artist books and mini postcards (or stamps).
We will be really glad if you can join to this project and send your work.
Look for further information
https://zinefestpt.wordpress.com/2017/03/04/international-open-call...
We are, since last year, collecting works for our collection and to exhibit them all around. The one's that were send last year are already in a show.
You can look here: https://zinefestpt.wordpress.com/2017/02/12/2478/
We are available for other kind of participation - including any individual or collective exhibition specially of mini zines or mini artist books.
Best Regards,
Madame Zine (Cristina)
Nice cover Fishspit. Looking forward to this new Wiseblood!
Hi guys! I'm from the Philippines and my newest zine is finally out! You can check it out here. [LINK: "LUV 911"] which is a self-care zine. I don't know if i'm going to do a physical version 'cause I don't have funds yet, but if you do wish to have a copy let me know! You can reach me thru jasminelutero@yahoo.com
I also do want to hear your opinions or if you found this zine interesting or not. Let's talk. :)
--sending warm tropical hugs from the Philippines
hello!
i'm opening a zine library as part of the art space i work at in richmond, va. we are seeking zine donations to add to our collection! if anyone would like to donate we would appreciate it!
we are also looking for the following:
-loans of special/curated collections for bimonthly rotating displays
-zine artists to display artwork for bimonthly rotating displays
-any zine-related paraphernalia
mailing address:
Gallery5
c/o c. m. d. fenton
200 W Marshall St
Richmond, VA 23220
for any packages larger than a standard mail slot:
c. m. d. fenton
Gallery5
c/o ART180
114 W Marshall St
Richmond VA, 23220
questions, comments, etc:
community@gallery5arts.org
our website:
gallery5arts.org
fb, insta, twitter @gallery5arts
thank you lovely zinesters!! stop in and see us as of september 29 if you're in the area!!
Get your Wiseblood before krissy falls off her ponyboy and this thing is gone!
Wiseblood #66 . . . full on alcohol fueled chaos . . . stories of being in special ed. becoming a juvenile delinquent . . . you sure learn how to fight when you are a retard. It's a daily affair! so read about it in Wiseblood!
Hello,
I done gone made a website for my zines, so if you're not so keen on trades, but still want a peak at the four issues of Big Tight I have made this summer, head on over to
https://bigtightzine.wordpress.com/
Cheers!
