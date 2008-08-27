FREE ZINES FOR THE PEOPLE

We Make Zines

Promoting zines by offering a portion of your issues for free, this includes leaving zines in public places to be found or donating your work to a zine library.

Places You've Left Your Zines 18 Replies

Started by Nyx. Last reply by fishspit May 25.

Comment Wall

Comment

Comment by Zineiac 1 hour ago

Nice cover Fishspit. Looking forward to this new Wiseblood!

Comment by fishspit yesterday

Comment by Jasmine Valerie Lutero on November 2, 2016 at 5:57pm

Hi guys! I'm from the Philippines and my newest zine is finally out! You can check it out here. [LINK: "LUV 911"] which is a self-care zine. I don't know if i'm going to do a physical version 'cause I don't have funds yet, but if you do wish to have a copy let me know! You can reach me thru jasminelutero@yahoo.com 

I also do want to hear your opinions or if you found this zine interesting or not. Let's talk. :)

--sending warm tropical hugs from the Philippines

Comment by dustin timberlake on September 10, 2016 at 2:03pm

hello!

i'm opening a zine library as part of the art space i work at in richmond, va. we are seeking zine donations to add to our collection! if anyone would like to donate we would appreciate it! 

we are also looking for the following:

-loans of special/curated collections for bimonthly rotating displays

-zine artists to display artwork for bimonthly rotating displays

-any zine-related paraphernalia 

mailing address:

Gallery5

c/o c. m. d. fenton

200 W Marshall St

Richmond, VA 23220

for any packages larger than a standard mail slot:

c. m. d. fenton

Gallery5

c/o ART180

114 W Marshall St

Richmond VA, 23220

questions, comments, etc:

community@gallery5arts.org

our website:

gallery5arts.org

fb, insta, twitter @gallery5arts

thank you lovely zinesters!! stop in and see us as of september 29 if you're in the area!!

Comment by fishspit on September 2, 2016 at 1:47pm

Get your Wiseblood before krissy falls off her ponyboy and this thing is gone!

Wiseblood #66 . . . full on alcohol fueled chaos . . . stories of being in special ed. becoming a juvenile delinquent . . . you sure learn how to fight when you are a retard.  It's a daily affair!  so read about it in Wiseblood!

Comment by fishspit on August 29, 2016 at 4:56pm

"Ugly"  by Serena Pruess and Fishspit

"Wiseblood"  by Fishspit.  

Free since 1984!

Comment by Misha Murasovs on August 18, 2016 at 6:30am

Hello,

I done gone made a website for my zines, so if you're not so keen on trades, but still want a peak at the four issues of Big Tight I have made this summer, head on over to

https://bigtightzine.wordpress.com/

Cheers!

Comment by The Yellow Rake on August 5, 2016 at 12:14pm

Would you like a copy of The Yellow Rake #30? Email me: theyellowrake@gmail.com.

Comment by Tom Bartlett on August 1, 2016 at 6:28pm

The Seeker: Part Two fresh from the print shop and ready for trading or whatever y'all want.
This one contains some artwork, just to bring more joy to the story.
You can get in touch via email at oathzine@hotmail.com or via Twitter @CosmicMonster13
Have a nice day!

Comment by fishspit on June 26, 2016 at 1:32pm

Wiseblood #65!  the zine every rockabilly loves!  so grab your switchblade . . . and let's go do some tomcattin'!

 

