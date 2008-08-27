FREE ZINES FOR THE PEOPLE

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Promoting zines by offering a portion of your issues for free, this includes leaving zines in public places to be found or donating your work to a zine library.
Location: World Wide!
Members: 312
Latest Activity: 8 minutes ago
Comment
Hi guys! I'm from the Philippines and my newest zine is finally out! You can check it out here. [LINK: "LUV 911"] which is a self-care zine. I don't know if i'm going to do a physical version 'cause I don't have funds yet, but if you do wish to have a copy let me know! You can reach me thru jasminelutero@yahoo.com
I also do want to hear your opinions or if you found this zine interesting or not. Let's talk. :)
--sending warm tropical hugs from the Philippines
hello!
i'm opening a zine library as part of the art space i work at in richmond, va. we are seeking zine donations to add to our collection! if anyone would like to donate we would appreciate it!
we are also looking for the following:
-loans of special/curated collections for bimonthly rotating displays
-zine artists to display artwork for bimonthly rotating displays
-any zine-related paraphernalia
mailing address:
Gallery5
c/o c. m. d. fenton
200 W Marshall St
Richmond, VA 23220
for any packages larger than a standard mail slot:
c. m. d. fenton
Gallery5
c/o ART180
114 W Marshall St
Richmond VA, 23220
questions, comments, etc:
community@gallery5arts.org
our website:
gallery5arts.org
fb, insta, twitter @gallery5arts
thank you lovely zinesters!! stop in and see us as of september 29 if you're in the area!!
Get your Wiseblood before krissy falls off her ponyboy and this thing is gone!
Wiseblood #66 . . . full on alcohol fueled chaos . . . stories of being in special ed. becoming a juvenile delinquent . . . you sure learn how to fight when you are a retard. It's a daily affair! so read about it in Wiseblood!
Hello,
I done gone made a website for my zines, so if you're not so keen on trades, but still want a peak at the four issues of Big Tight I have made this summer, head on over to
https://bigtightzine.wordpress.com/
Cheers!
Would you like a copy of The Yellow Rake #30? Email me: theyellowrake@gmail.com.
2016 Presidential Race
Global Wealth Inequality
King 810 Raising Funds for Flint, MI Water Crisis
Flint, MI Water Crisis
Dr. Cornel West
New Music Featuring: [sole and DJ Pain 1, everything wilts, orange tooth, and spoken word by small houseplant]
Collage Art
Chelsea Manning
TRADES/FREE ZINES:
Please message or comment with your mailing address
if you would like to trade, or would like to be sent a free copy [limited print run of 20 (currently 6 left)].
COLOR COPIES
A color copy can be specifically created and sent to you for
$2.00 sent through paypal. When sending a message for a zine request specify you want a color copy. CWP covers all shipping costs.
If you prefer to view online, you can view the whole issue here:
issuu
:3
You need to be a member of FREE ZINES FOR THE PEOPLE to add comments!