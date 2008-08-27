FEMINIST ZINESTERS

We Make Zines

A zine group for zinesters who identify as "feminist" and bring that element to there zine writing.

Zine BUTCH - available ! 1 Reply

Started by Boring. Last reply by Echo Nina Nov 8, 2016.

survey about body norms and resistance 1 Reply

Started by Echo Nina. Last reply by Daniel de Culla Oct 25, 2016.

Donations for Simmons College 2 Replies

Started by Nyxia Grey. Last reply by Nyxia Grey Oct 26, 2015.

Comment by Daniel de Culla 27 minutes ago

Season's Gretings and Zine Blessed Be¡

Comment by Cheering and Waving Press 6 hours ago

Comment by ZippityZinedra on May 23, 2017 at 7:25am

via Tumblr

Comment by ZippityZinedra on March 26, 2017 at 5:05pm

Via LunarSociety On Tumblr

Comment by Heroine Zine on March 21, 2017 at 1:59pm
Greetings, and long time no zine!

We are psyched to announce Heroine will be releasing a special edition zine inspired by recent current events, and we’d love you to be a part of it. This issue, Issue #4, will focus on RADICAL WOMEN, and the creative, passionate, hard-working people that are using their talents to help rectify social and civil rights injustices.

We will be accepting submissions for Issue #4 through May 1st. Send us your visual art, photographs, interviews, poetry, short fiction (1,000 - 1,500 words max), etc at heroinezine1920@gmail.com.

Feel free to contact us with any additional questions or for input on collaboration/event ideas!

Resist tyranny. Resist hate. Resist!

 

Comment by Daniel de Culla on November 4, 2016 at 7:22pm

Welcome¡' ClitKong.

Comment by Anomaliette on November 4, 2016 at 5:53pm

Hey,

A new french Art zine about WOMEN'S BODY HAIRS is out !

> you can find it here /a>

for more infos : ClitKong facebook page

Comment by Echo Nina on October 25, 2016 at 1:53am

Hi, I’m a feminist zinester from Belgium and I’m also doing some DIY research into zines.

At the moment I’m writing an article on zines about body norms and resistance. To get a variety of voices in my article, I’m looking for zinesters to participate in a survey. If you make zines which address issues such as abortion, age(ing), body image and beauty standards, disability/ableism, gender/sexism, illness, LGBTQIA/phobia, menstruation, mental health, pregnancy/parenting, race/racism, sexuality, (sexual) violence, and other body-related identities/oppressions/issues or intersections of these, please get in touch!

The article will be published online on the website of Sophia, a support network for gender studies in Belgium. Last year, Sophia organised a conference called Unruly Bodies which invited researchers, activists, and artists to present their work on body norms and resistance in lectures, performances, exhibitions, and workshops. Soon, articles by those participants about their presentations will be published on their website. At the conference I set up a temporary zine library and zine workshop and this inspired me to find out more about zines talking about body-related issues.

I’m especially interested in ways zines can assist in resistance against body norms and oppression. If you would like to share your views, you can let me know and send me your answers to the following questions:

Survey:

  • Your name, pen name or pseudonym?
  • Your preferred pronoun, age, country of residence/origin?
  • Name of your zine(s)?
  • How many zines have you made and how long have you been making zines? How did you first discover zines?
  • Why do you make zines?
  • How would you describe the zine(s) you make? Which themes/subjects do your address in your zine(s)?
  • How do you address body-related issues/identities/oppressions in your zine(s)?
  • What do you hope to achieve by making your zine(s) and writing about these issues?
  • Does the distribution, community, and readership of zines have an impact on your content?
  • Can zines be political or activist? If yes, in which way? If no, why not? Do you use your zines as a form of activism or political tool?
  • What are the advantages of zines for you as a political tool and what are their limitations?
  • Do you use digital/online media such as blogs, youtube, social media…? Can you compare how you use them to how you use zines?
  • What is your experience with reading zines which talk about body norms and resistance? Have they impacted or influenced you?
  • Would you like to add anything?

I would be very grateful if you decide to participate in the questionnaire, and if you prefer, you don’t have to answer all of the questions. By answering the questions, I will assume you’re giving me permission to quote you for my article (unless you ask me not to). Please tell me if you prefer to be quoted anonymously. In case I would like to ask some additional questions or clarification of your answers, I will contact you again.

You can send your answers to: flapper_grrrl(at)yahoo.co.uk. Don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions. [I’ve been having some problems with yahoo, if it doesn’t work to send mails to my yahoo address, you can mail to: ninanijsten(at)gmail.com]

Thanks a lot for your participation!

More info about my own zines on my zine blog

Comment by dustin timberlake on September 10, 2016 at 2:04pm

hello!

i'm opening a zine library as part of the art space i work at in richmond, va. we are seeking zine donations to add to our collection! if anyone would like to donate we would appreciate it! 

we are also looking for the following:

-loans of special/curated collections for bimonthly rotating displays

-zine artists to display artwork for bimonthly rotating displays

-any zine-related paraphernalia 

mailing address:

Gallery5

c/o c. m. d. fenton

200 W Marshall St

Richmond, VA 23220

for any packages larger than a standard mail slot:

c. m. d. fenton

Gallery5

c/o ART180

114 W Marshall St

Richmond VA, 23220

questions, comments, etc:

community@gallery5arts.org

our website:

gallery5arts.org

fb, insta, twitter @gallery5arts

thank you lovely zinesters!! stop in and see us as of september 29 if you're in the area!!

Comment by Daniel de Culla on September 9, 2016 at 10:20am

Season's Greetings and blessed Be¡

 

