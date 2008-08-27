European Zinesters

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Started by Echo Nina Oct 25.
Started by georgeRgR. Last reply by AvantAfro Jul 31.
Started by Daniel [TWISTED WRONGS]. Last reply by Francesca Jan 15, 2013.
Hi there, are there any other zinesters alive here in or next to Baden-Württemberg in southwestern germany? I just knew the Provinzpostille - who else here is doing zines like me?
WORD to the EURO zinesters --- I have gathered strength and help from some friends to bring AARHUS ART BOOK AND ZINE FEST . www.abz.nu
and here is an extended invite to all if you close to Denmark and have the time ..
come and join us ..
Hi, I’m a feminist zinester from Belgium and I’m also doing some DIY research into zines.
At the moment I’m writing an article on zines about body norms and resistance. To get a variety of voices in my article, I’m looking for zinesters to participate in a survey. If you make zines which address issues such as abortion, age(ing), body image and beauty standards, disability/ableism, gender/sexism, illness, LGBTQIA/phobia, menstruation, mental health, pregnancy/parenting, race/racism, sexuality, (sexual) violence, and other body-related identities/oppressions/issues or intersections of these, please get in touch!
The article will be published online on the website of Sophia, a support network for gender studies in Belgium. Last year, Sophia organised a conference called Unruly Bodies which invited researchers, activists, and artists to present their work on body norms and resistance in lectures, performances, exhibitions, and workshops. Soon, articles by those participants about their presentations will be published on their website. At the conference I set up a temporary zine library and zine workshop and this inspired me to find out more about zines talking about body-related issues.
I’m especially interested in ways zines can assist in resistance against body norms and oppression. If you would like to share your views, you can let me know and send me your answers to the following questions:
Survey:
I would be very grateful if you decide to participate in the questionnaire, and if you prefer, you don’t have to answer all of the questions. By answering the questions, I will assume you’re giving me permission to quote you for my article (unless you ask me not to). Please tell me if you prefer to be quoted anonymously. In case I would like to ask some additional questions or clarification of your answers, I will contact you again.
You can send your answers to: flapper_grrrl(at)yahoo.co.uk. Don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions. [I’ve been having some problems with yahoo, if it doesn’t work to send mails to my yahoo address, you can mail to: ninanijsten(at)gmail.com]
Thanks a lot for your participation!
More info about my own zines on my zine blog
so its here, I have made the final touches, booked the space , and set the date, ZINES IN AAR is welcoming submissions - I am hosting a Zines fest and art book fest , And I would love to show your zine to more people ... here is how ....
PLS post your zines to
NON_SPACE -
c/o zines in aar
11 Rosensgade
Aarhus C
8000
Denmark
Check out our new directory of zines in the UK and Ireland!- original post at www.aas.org.uk/ukzines
Open the spreadsheet, and you can filter and search each column to find the type of zines and the topics you're interested in. If you're not familiar with searching spreadsheets, hit ctrl/apple + f to search, and click on the small arrows at the top of each column to filter. Visitors can't edit the spreadsheet, only admins.
Fill out this form for each issue, and it will automatically appear on the spreadsheet. If you notice a problem with the listings, please email info@aas.org.uk
Hello,
I done gone made a website for my zines, so if you're not so keen on trades, but still want a peak at the four issues of Big Tight I have made this summer, head on over to
https://bigtightzine.wordpress.com/
Cheers!
Hello alll ... I have been crazy , with many zine projects and i ahve finally , stored up allt he courage to host and organise a ZINE fest in the city i live .. I am in the beta stages, building it from scratch,
So here is a heads up to all the EU zinesters ...
and an open invitation to send a copy of what you make.
for the exhibition part i am hosting , and if you close enough to denmark, come and sell what you make .
