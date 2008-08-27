We Make Zines

European Zinesters

For Zinesters living in Europe :)

Location: Spain
Members: 163
Latest Activity: 56 minutes ago

Comment by Skeptiker 56 minutes ago

Hi there, are there any other zinesters alive here in or next to Baden-Württemberg in southwestern germany? I just knew the Provinzpostille - who else here is doing zines like me?

Comment by AvantAfro on October 25, 2016 at 5:59am

Comment by AvantAfro on October 25, 2016 at 5:57am

Comment by AvantAfro on October 25, 2016 at 5:56am

WORD to the EURO zinesters --- I have gathered strength and help from some friends to bring AARHUS ART BOOK AND ZINE FEST . www.abz.nu 

and here is an extended invite to all if you close to Denmark and have the time ..

come and join us  ..

Comment by Echo Nina on October 25, 2016 at 2:05am

Hi, I’m a feminist zinester from Belgium and I’m also doing some DIY research into zines.

At the moment I’m writing an article on zines about body norms and resistance. To get a variety of voices in my article, I’m looking for zinesters to participate in a survey. If you make zines which address issues such as abortion, age(ing), body image and beauty standards, disability/ableism, gender/sexism, illness, LGBTQIA/phobia, menstruation, mental health, pregnancy/parenting, race/racism, sexuality, (sexual) violence, and other body-related identities/oppressions/issues or intersections of these, please get in touch!

The article will be published online on the website of Sophia, a support network for gender studies in Belgium. Last year, Sophia organised a conference called Unruly Bodies which invited researchers, activists, and artists to present their work on body norms and resistance in lectures, performances, exhibitions, and workshops. Soon, articles by those participants about their presentations will be published on their website. At the conference I set up a temporary zine library and zine workshop and this inspired me to find out more about zines talking about body-related issues.

I’m especially interested in ways zines can assist in resistance against body norms and oppression. If you would like to share your views, you can let me know and send me your answers to the following questions:

Survey:

  • Your name, pen name or pseudonym?
  • Your preferred pronoun, age, country of residence/origin?
  • Name of your zine(s)?
  • How many zines have you made and how long have you been making zines? How did you first discover zines?
  • Why do you make zines?
  • How would you describe the zine(s) you make? Which themes/subjects do your address in your zine(s)?
  • How do you address body-related issues/identities/oppressions in your zine(s)?
  • What do you hope to achieve by making your zine(s) and writing about these issues?
  • Does the distribution, community, and readership of zines have an impact on your content?
  • Can zines be political or activist? If yes, in which way? If no, why not? Do you use your zines as a form of activism or political tool?
  • What are the advantages of zines for you as a political tool and what are their limitations?
  • Do you use digital/online media such as blogs, youtube, social media…? Can you compare how you use them to how you use zines?
  • What is your experience with reading zines which talk about body norms and resistance? Have they impacted or influenced you?
  • Would you like to add anything?

I would be very grateful if you decide to participate in the questionnaire, and if you prefer, you don’t have to answer all of the questions. By answering the questions, I will assume you’re giving me permission to quote you for my article (unless you ask me not to). Please tell me if you prefer to be quoted anonymously. In case I would like to ask some additional questions or clarification of your answers, I will contact you again.

You can send your answers to: flapper_grrrl(at)yahoo.co.uk. Don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions. [I’ve been having some problems with yahoo, if it doesn’t work to send mails to my yahoo address, you can mail to: ninanijsten(at)gmail.com]

Thanks a lot for your participation!

More info about my own zines on my zine blog

Comment by AvantAfro on September 25, 2016 at 2:19am

so its here, I have made the final touches, booked the space , and set the date, ZINES IN AAR is welcoming submissions - I am hosting a Zines fest and art book fest , And I would love to show your zine to more people ... here is how  ....

PLS post your zines to 

NON_SPACE -

c/o zines in aar

11 Rosensgade

Aarhus C 

8000

Denmark

Comment by Emma Jane Falconer on September 20, 2016 at 11:54am

folding-zines

Check out our new directory of zines in the UK and Ireland!- original post at www.aas.org.uk/ukzines

To find a a zine:

Open the spreadsheet, and you can filter and search each column to find the type of zines and the topics you're interested in. If you're not familiar with searching spreadsheets, hit ctrl/apple + f to search, and click on the small arrows at the top of each column to filter. Visitors can't edit the spreadsheet, only admins.

To submit your zines:

Fill out this form for each issue, and it will automatically appear on the spreadsheet. If you notice a problem with the listings, please email info@aas.org.uk

Comment by Misha Murasovs on August 18, 2016 at 6:30am

Hello,

I done gone made a website for my zines, so if you're not so keen on trades, but still want a peak at the four issues of Big Tight I have made this summer, head on over to

https://bigtightzine.wordpress.com/

Cheers!

Comment by AvantAfro on July 31, 2016 at 4:17am

Hello alll ... I have been crazy , with many zine projects and i ahve finally , stored up allt he courage to host and organise a ZINE fest in the city i live .. I am in the beta stages, building it from scratch,  

So here is a heads up to all the EU zinesters ...

and an open invitation to send a copy of what you make.

for the exhibition part i am hosting , and if you close enough to denmark, come and sell what you make . 

Comment by Misha Murasovs on July 25, 2016 at 1:17pm

Hello hi,

I have a new zine available for trades! It's got some photos in it, plus a story and a few bits of rasputin's writings I translated. Come at me!

 

