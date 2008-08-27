Eco Zinesters

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
I guess this is kind of vague, but I'm amazed no one made this group sooner. This one's for people who consider the environment within zine-making, whether by writing about it, using recycled paper or whatever :) xox
where do you all get your recycled or reused paper from? what types of paper do you use?
Started by Jordan / Feral Is My Heart. Last reply by Ed Tillman Jul 10, 2016.
I'm thinking about going paperless, but then again I know how most people feel about an electronic zine.. how it doesn't feel the same; how the whole essence of a zine is in the paper--the…Continue
Started by Saling Pusa Distro/closed. Last reply by Ed Tillman Jan 16, 2016.
I am interested in hearing from people using recycled materials in their zines. I'm leading a zine workshop at an ecofair in my village next month and am keen to find out how people re-use and…Continue
Started by Jean McEwan Aug 15, 2010.
Looking for submissions to my new zine project: https://deadadclub.tumblr.com/
Here is a zine that me and a couple of friends made ik 2011 about smoking and the consequences on the enviroment and the workers at the tobaccoplants. You can download it for free or contact me if you want a fisical copy. I'm always up for trades!
I have a zine dedicated to making your own DIY vegan spa products with organic ingredients. By making your own stuff you save $, resources and help the earth out! :)
https://www.etsy.com/listing/105026169/vegan-spa-day-diy-beauty-zine
CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: ASUANG by PAPER MONSTER PRESS
Asuang is an umbrella term for creatures that people our imagination. As blood suckers, they engender in us, a fear of the dark, of morbidity, of paleness, of incense. The fear that desires, the fear that suffocates, not just creatures but open spaces and high places. Fear of beings that when looked at mirrors or through other eyes, resemble perhaps, ourselves? Then here maybe, there be monsters?
Asuang then calls not just for darkness but for hallucinogen, psychedelia, kaleidoscopic narratives in whatever genre.
Specifically, we ask for:
1. 1-3 poems/ essays/ flash fiction (less than 500 words, English or Filipino)
2. 1-3 artworks in black/ white (in JPEG format)
3. 1-3 sound pieces in MP3 or Wav format
4. Critical essays about the small press/ underground publishing/ the culture of fanzines (also under 500 words)
5. Reviews of any issue of Paper Monster Press (and we’ve done 6 so far)
a. Pyrotechnic Poetry 1
b. Pyrotechnic Poetry 2
c. S/trip-hop
d. Dream(pop)
e. Queer Punk
f. SANDIGmaan
6. A theme for 1 print year
Ex. LOST IN TRANSLATION year
a. Issue 1: Atlantis (about forgetting/ resurfacing/ the abyss/ depths/ drowning/ swan diving)
b. Issue 2: Free Tibet (about culture clash/ Buddhism/ heights/ climbing/ pure dizziness of clouds)
c. Issue 3: Time-space Warp (about timezones/ cultural differences/ time and space/ reincarnation/ and the endless echoes we can never reach)
d. Issue 4: Labyrinths (canals/ road bridges/ the strange and devious routes we take to fantasy/ intoxication/ escape)
THE FINE PRINT
1. Send all submissions to papermonsterpress@yahoo.com with the heading: ATTN: ASUANG SUBMISSION
2. The deadline for submissions is on May 31, 2012.
3. Payment is one contributor copy and that warm fuzzy feeling that comes from seeing your name in print. ;)
VIVA SMALL PRESS!
Hi there! I'm in charge of two permaculture gardens at my high school and am working with some other kids to put together a permaculture zine specifically for teens and other young people. Does anyone know of anything like this that's been done already?
