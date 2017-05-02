Any Facebook groups or other networks for distro owners?

Hi all, I'm Tali and recently moved back from London to my hometown of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In London I got to experience an exciting local zine scene and I'm still in the process of finding out more about the zine community in Rio/Brazil. However, it is not hard to tell there aren't nearly as many distros here and I really, really think we could benefit particularly from a distro that imports (and exports) zines not just from the UK-US-Europe-Australia usual suspects but from all over the world, and has a declared mission to make the worldwide zine community more integrated & diverse & to facilitate cooperation between zinesters, zine librarians & zine distro owners from around the globe! I have a lot of thoughts about international exchange of zines, including translated zines, using zines to teach foreign languages etc.

HOWEVER --- I haven't got the slightest idea of where to start in setting up a distro, let alone such an ambitious one. I'm wondering if there are any networks such as a Facebook group for distro owners to exchange their experiences (well, other than this very group here!), and if not, do you think it would be beneficial to set up one? I'm hoping to make distros in different countries more visible to others outside their local communities, and to encourage collaboration between distros.

Anyway if anyone resonates with these thoughts or has anything to contribute, please drop me a line :)