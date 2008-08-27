Disabled Zines and Zinesters and Allies

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
For zinesters with disabilities, our allies and those who make and enjoy zines about disability.
Started by tilwearefree Jul 26, 2011.
Started by Will Nov 21, 2010.
Started by sarah tea-rex Jul 12, 2010.
I'm making an Autistic Dictionary!
I’d like to make a dictionary of all the words we love as autistic humans. Words that taste good to say, words that are stimmy, words that please our echolalia. And I need your help.
WHAT ARE YOU ON ABOUT?
If you’re autistic and you live on the internet you might be aware of Andréa’s comic, Par La Fenêtre, about autism, trans issues, and mental illness. She’s particularly well-known for the ABC of Stimming. She recently made a comic about the autistic sense of humour, and now readers are sending in the words that please them the most, and it’s lovely!
Autscape 2016 is coming up in the UK (16th August, 7 days from today), so I’m curious to see whether I can get enough material for a zine to try to sell there. I’ve made a few small zines before, and I enjoy it a lot. I’m thinking A5, nice paper, stitch-bound, maybe a card cover? And all the words in alphabetical order, laid out like a proper dictionary, with a full list of your names as contributors in the back. I’ll sell it at Autscape and online in paper format, and it’ll be a first but I can probably find a way to turn it into a PDF for download, too.
If this sounds like fun to you, please use the form below to submit your words. You can submit as many words as you like, and there will be a link after you submit that you can click to add a new word. If you give me your email address I can let you know when it’s published - but if you’re not comfortable with that you can follow my Twitter instead. I do tweet a load of waffle though, just to warn you.
Thanks for reading!
Cassian
aka Cassolotl
My latest zine, a collaboration with Paul of Par La Fenêtre, is called Obsessive Thoughts/Lies - it's about OCD and autism, and it can be found in the zine section of my Folksy shop. It's 16 pages, A6, in colour, and £1.50.
Call for Submissions!
All In Your Head: Queerness, Neurodiversity, and Disability Zine
Theme: "Impairment"
All in Your Head is a traditional cut-and-paste style zine with a focus on LGBTQIA neurodivergent and disabled activists, zinesters, artists, and authors. Our zine operates on the following *principles: 1.) social inequality and injustice exists [racism, classism, ableism, heterosexism, cissexism to name a few]; 2.) disability, neurodiversity can be understood as a viable form of human difference that intersects with/is shaped by systems of dominance; 3.) claims that there is a “normal” bodymind can have damaging and harmful effects (physically/emotionally/spiritually) and are partly shaped by current social/cultural values and white western colonial histories; 4.) neuroatypical people and people with disabilities must navigate cultural taboos, move among complex institutions and systems of care and negotiate conflicting ideas of “wellness/illness,“ “silence/disclosure,” “visibility/invisibility;” “dis/ability” and more 5.) most importantly, our stories matter.
(*this list is by no means exhaustive)
For the 2015 winter edition of All in Your Head, we invite you to share first person narratives, essays, rants, poems, doodles, drawings, photography, collages (and more!) that address the concept of “impairment.” We are seeking pieces that explore the theme "impairment” as it relates to disabled bodyminds and ways that queer neurodivergent, disabled folks encounter and resist cultural stigma and self-authorize our existence.
We are seeking topics that address the follow themes (and others):
§ Queer “failures”, impairment as “failure” (intentional, unintentional?)
§ the SuperCrip (Eli Clare)
§ “impairment," progress narratives of healing and recovery
§ “impairment” as a bodily reality, “theory in the flesh” (This Bridge Called my Back, Moraga and Anzaldúa)
§ essays on the intersection of race, gender, and ability; disability, impairment and the contours of race, class, gender, sexuality, nationality, size etc
§ technologies and (assistive?) devices as they may co-create “impairment” stories (i.e.: cochlear implants; pumps, catheters, and chest ports; apps to name a few)
§ impairment and disability activism
§ critiques of “disability,” “neurodivergence,” “impairment” as they are employed here or elsewhere
§ Have an idea not listed here? Submit anyway!
It is a myth that you must be a “good writer” or “good artist” to submit to a zine.
We welcome many kinds of writing and artwork!!
Send your submissions to allinyourheadzine@gmail.com before December 30th, 2015. For written items, please use Microsoft word and submit your writing in .doc or .docx format (max 2500 words but let us know if you need extra space.) For artwork, please attach high resolution .jpg images to your email. Please include a title for your artwork and any information you think would be pertinent for readers to know about your piece (medium, location, tools used etc). Contributors can share a short bio or publish their work anonymously.
IMPORTANT: Contributors should be willing to have their work displayed in another, accessible form of media alongside the traditional paper zine. We will have an experiential element incorporated into this project that extends beyond the physical paper zine itself. Thus, contributors should anticipate that their work may be read and translated/captioned in a video via youtube or another internet venue. More details to come.
Link for Sharing: http://glitterwurst.tumblr.com/post/129101299104/all-in-your-head-i...
This zine is a compilation zine by and for autistic people on autistic self care and intra-community support.
As an autistic person who occasionally struggles with executive function and “autistic inertia,” sometimes the typical self care advice just doesn’t work for me. I’ve found that getting other people to guide me or tell me to do something is helpful, and I’d be willing to return the favor, so this is an important subject to me. I’d like to explore the ways that autistic community can make the results of working together greater than the sum of our individual efforts.
Also, I’ve noticed that most self care advice tends to be directed at allistic people, and I can’t find much tailored specifically to autistic people. Sometimes the things I think would be helpful, like requesting support for supposedly “easy” tasks, are seen as awkward, taboo, or immature, often leading to me avoiding asking them of allistic people. I think all of these things deserve more dialogue to bring them into the open and provide useful advice to fellow autistics.
Possible Submission Topics:
Guidelines:
Important Stuff:
By submitting, you are giving me permission to include your work in this zine. The zine will have a free pdf version released online (including a version that will work with screenreaders) and maybe a print version to be sold online. Authors retain copyright to their submissions.
Tentative Submission Deadline: May 31st, 2015
To Submit: Email me your submission at metaparadox11 (at) gmail (dot) com
If you want, you can also submit through Tumblr (I’m at oliviaszines and paradoxnow, my personal blog) or through We Make Zines. Feel free to ask me questions.
In case you’re curious, I’m a 22 year old autistic (diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome) girl who is still fairly new to the autistic community (it took a long time to find someone who would take me seriously enough to diagnose me) and the world of zines (which are now my strongest special interest.) If you have any advice from either side, I’d love to hear it!
- Olivia
I got the chance to pick up the zine "Collide" at Scranton Zine Fest this past summer, I also picked up Collide 2 and just recently this month, Collide 3 came out. It is a great zine on physical and mental illness. You can get it here:
https://www.etsy.com/listing/222778347/collide-zine-3-on-physical-a...
and here is tumblr page: http://jennyandthelibrarians.tumblr.com/
hope you get a chance to check it out. it really let me see points of view that i never had gotten to read about before.
Call for Submissions: No Missing Pieces Zine #2
This is a call for submissions for issue number 2 of No Missing Pieces Zine. No Missing Pieces is an online and paper magazine and media project by autistic people.
Anyone who identifies as autistic, from all corners and areas of the spectrum, is very welcome and encouraged to share things for this project.
I very much encourage stuff from autistic people whose life experiences may not be shared enough because: you are mostly or totally nonverbal or nonspeaking, you need more help with daily living tasks (what that means is up to you), you live in an institution, you have other disabilities in addition to being autistic, you’re a person of color, you are poor or homeless, you get sidelined because of your gender (if any), or your sexual or romantic orientation (if any), or you are or have been incarcerated, or you live in a rural area or small town, and so on in any combination.
Note: Neurotypical people should not contribute to this project on their own — but they can help an autistic person submit something, and they can help also by sharing this, and reading and sharing the final project. Thanks.
More Notes: 1) If you are writing something, please use simpler language, not academic language, otherwise I and a lot of other people won’t understand you.
2) All the editing done for this project is accessibility-focused (image descriptions, transcriptions, trigger warnings, etc.) Standard editing isn’t done.
(For Online or On Paper) This Project Needs:
Art / Craft works (drawings, comics, postcard art, mixed media, digital art, photography, paintings, fabric arts, fashion, collage, sketches, sculptures and models, etc.) Please include an image description or keywords. Art for the paper version should fit on 8.5 x 11 size paper.
Audio / Video. Please warn if there is loud noise or music, brightness, or shaky, flashing, or quickly-moving lights or images. Please try to avoid autoplay. Audio / Video will need to be captioned and/or transcribed. (I can get help with this if needed.)
Writing (prose, journal entries, short fiction, rants, poetry, song lyrics, lists, etc.). Please include trigger / content warnings if they apply. Please use a print style font (not cursive), and a standard size font (12 or 14 point is usually standard) if possible. A maximum of 5 pages is preferred for the paper zine so that there is more space for other people.
Other Things You Can Think Of???
Special Note: Contributor bios are totally optional. An example is something like Name (real name, fake name, screen name, anonymous), age, gender pronouns, general location, hobbies or something you want to share about yourself, where people could find more of your work / how people could contact you.
“Soft” Deadline: Sunday, June 14, 2015
Final Deadline: To Be Determined
If you want to submit something, or you have questions, here is how to contact me: Email Jordan - feralismyheart(at)gmail(dot)com
or message me on Tumblr: feralismyheart.tumblr.com
or by mail to:
Jordan G.,
P.O. Box 269,
Flintstone, MD 21530, USA
Hi, all- the first press of Issue #001 of our zine "If you'd like o hear it // I can sing it for you" is done! Our zine is focused on the negotiation of an aging body and a “forgetful” self in an unaccommodating world, as well as accounts of chronic illness and the end-of-life experiences of an aging self.
You can check out our Tumblr and Facebook. Our zines are available on our webstore, where they are selling for $1.00 + postage. Thank you for your support, and I am looking forward to sharing our work with you all. Cheers!
Hello all,
I am seeking submissions for a zine I would like to start surrounding the theme, “Stuttering.” I am inviting anyone who is interested to creatively express your perceptions, experiences, stories, emotions, or information about stuttering through writing and visual art. I am seeking written material including narrative accounts, poems, and stories; as well as drawings, photography, collage, or any other creative means in which you would like to share your experiences, emotional responses, perceptions, thoughts, ideas, observations, commentary, or anything else relating to the theme of stuttering.
Other ideas: If you stutter, what would you like your listeners to know when you are speaking to them? Can you draw a picture of what it feels like to stutter? Do you have tips or techniques to share? This zine is yet-to-be-named and suggestions for titles are welcome by contributors.
The tentative deadline for submissions is December 1, 2013. The zine will be published soon after.
The format of zine will be black and white, 8-1/2 x 11 (half size).
Please email submissions, plus your name and contact info to stutteringvoices@yahoo.com
Also, feel free to spread the word to those who might be interested!
