Dark Zines

The weird, wonderful, spooky, creepy, gorey and horrific!!
Hot off the press! Lots of dark twisted seditious goodness, and letters + art from serial killers. 32 pages + a free randomly picked serial killers letter from our barrel. $5 mailed anywhere in…Continue
Started by Aspire. Last reply by Aspire May 6, 2014.
cemetery gates - my newest zine creation explores cemeteries in n.ca, death culture and grief:
https://www.etsy.com/listing/229497431/cemetery-gates-zine?ref=shop...
Hey all, here are some interior pages from Ex-Libris no. 2 and Pond Rot. We're offering one of each and a mini-patch for $6 with free shipping on our site or you can message me. -Steve
Slightly Crooked is an art zine geared towards the unconventional, the peripheral, and the unusual.
We are also currently accepting submissions. Deadline: January 10th, 2014"
Malice,Alice's Other Sister
gothic, visual kei and Alice in Wonderland!!
1/2 size black and white.....$1USD.....or trade
message me here on WeMakeZines if you're interested! plus trades get little of a kind little and drawing :)
Necronomicon UK horror fanzine has an Etsy where you can buy all issues of my geeky retro horror ramblings, issue 26 is the latest and Im working on issue 27 right now https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/NecroNeil
Im doing a zine of volume of horror stories and i want people to share thier work in the black book, the subject can be whatever but as long the horror element is still in the story, the creepier the better,it can go up four pages long. It can be any word format and send a email to shanpking@yahoo.co.uk with short paragraph of who you are and whats your story about and why chosen to it, thanks.
I am the author of Arcane Angles, a zine on the Occult, the Paranormal, and the Bizarre (and a lot of dark stuff). Issue 1 is out. 16 double sided 8.5 x 11 pages for 2 dollars. Mainly writing for correspondence. Isssue 1 is out and issue 2 is being written. Issue 1 deals with lesser known aspects of EVPs, Satanism in the Catholic Church, Dark Voodoo and Body Parts, and People who Live in Cemeteries, among much more. For more info view my page on this site. If you want a copy, email me at arcaneangleszine at gmail dot com for address.
