Dark Zines

The weird, wonderful, spooky, creepy, gorey and horrific!!

Members: 104
Latest Activity: 5 hours ago

Discussion Forum

Serial Killers Unite! #12 1 Reply

Hot off the press! Lots of dark twisted seditious goodness, and letters + art from serial killers. 32 pages + a free randomly picked serial killers letter from our barrel. $5 mailed anywhere in…Continue

Started by Aspire. Last reply by Aspire May 6, 2014.

Comment Wall

Comment

Comment by Arcane Angles Zine on December 1, 2015 at 8:34pm

Issue 3 is finally out.  If interested send $3, related zine trade or some dark music or weird video to:

Arcane Angles

P.O. Box 6851

Kingwood, TX 77325-6851

Comment by missmuffcake on April 13, 2015 at 8:28pm

cemetery gates - my newest zine creation explores cemeteries in n.ca, death culture and grief:

https://www.etsy.com/listing/229497431/cemetery-gates-zine?ref=shop...

Comment by PANOPTIC PRESS on September 26, 2014 at 11:14am

Hey all, here are some interior pages from Ex-Libris no. 2 and Pond Rot. We're offering one of each and a mini-patch for $6 with free shipping on our site or you can message me.  -Steve

Comment by Arcane Angles Zine on September 4, 2014 at 7:35pm

A zine on the paranormal, the occult, and the bizarre

$2 or trade.

Write to: Arcane Angles

P.O. Box 6851

Kingwood, TX 77325-6851

Comment by Aorta VI on January 31, 2014 at 8:58pm

we make some weird dark shit...check it out

Comment by FOLCH on December 10, 2013 at 8:28pm

Slightly Crooked is an art zine geared towards the unconventional, the peripheral, and the unusual. 

We are also currently accepting submissions.  Deadline: January 10th, 2014"

Comment by Zelda on May 12, 2013 at 1:41pm

Malice,Alice's Other Sister

gothic, visual kei and Alice in Wonderland!!

1/2 size black and white.....$1USD.....or trade

message me here on WeMakeZines if you're interested! plus trades get little of a kind little and drawing :)

Comment by Necro Neil on May 12, 2013 at 10:14am

Necronomicon UK horror fanzine has an Etsy where you can buy all issues of my geeky retro horror ramblings, issue 26 is the latest and Im working on issue 27 right now https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/NecroNeil NECRONOMICON 26 UK horror fanzine zine January 2013 retro 80's cheese fanboy geek reviews

Comment by shannon king on March 18, 2013 at 4:04am

Im doing a zine of volume of horror stories and i want people to share thier work in the black book, the subject can be whatever but as long the horror element is still in the story, the creepier the better,it can go up four pages long. It can be any word format and send a email  to shanpking@yahoo.co.uk with short paragraph of who you are and whats your story about and why chosen to it, thanks.

Comment by Arcane Angles Zine on March 2, 2013 at 12:23pm

I am the author of Arcane Angles, a zine on the Occult, the Paranormal, and the Bizarre (and a lot of dark stuff).  Issue 1 is out. 16 double sided 8.5 x 11 pages for 2 dollars.  Mainly writing for correspondence.  Isssue 1 is out and issue 2 is being written.  Issue 1 deals with lesser known aspects of EVPs, Satanism in the Catholic Church, Dark Voodoo and Body Parts, and People who Live in Cemeteries, among much more.  For more info view my page on this site.  If you want a copy, email me at arcaneangleszine at gmail dot com for address.

 

