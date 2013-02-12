We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Serial Killers Unite! #12

Hot off the press! Lots of dark twisted seditious goodness, and letters + art from serial killers. 32 pages + a free randomly picked serial killers letter from our barrel. $5 mailed anywhere in world. MSG for more info

Views: 335

Attachments:

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by Aspire on May 6, 2014 at 1:17am
Serial Killers Unite! #16 . The plague spreads, featuring NY Demon Killer, Tourniquet Killer and frank Spisak. 32 pages of dark obsession for SKU Cultists + free goodies
www.etsy.com/shop/serialkillersunite
Attachments:
image.jpg, 2.1 MB Delete
▶ Reply
Edit 15 minutes left to edit your comment.
Permalink Reply by Arcane Angles Zine 29 minutes ago

Do you still have copies?  I'd like to buy one.

RSS

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service