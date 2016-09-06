Submissions for a Rock and Roll Zine

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Obscurum Issue #2 is open for submissions.
Submissions deadline: 4th December 2016
Theme: Rock and Roll
It’s not all about the music you know. Whether you have a story about the time you met Lemmy, a poem about the sex, drugs and rock and roll lifestyle you lead, a portrait of Keith Richards you did or you fancy yourself as the new Bukowski – send us your stuff.
Looking for: Fiction, essays, opinion pieces, poetry, photography, artwork
Send your submission to: blacksundaymagazine@gmail.com with the subject line: OBSCURUM ISSUE 2 SUBMISSION (YOUR NAME)
You will receive a contributor copy of the zine.
