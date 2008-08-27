Christian Zinesters

We Make Zines

A group where I can hopefully find other Christians who make zines...we seem to be a rare breed.

Religious themes

Hi there,I am looking for zines and comics about religion and spirituality for a book I am writing about using comics and humor in youth ministry.  Will trade for random absurd comics about Missing…Continue

Started by Auggie Aug 3, 2015.

Recommendations (or shameless self promotion)

Hi all,Just joined the group, would love to hear any recommendation, or as the title says, shameless self promotion! of Christian 'zines. Ones on/about/involving Quakerism would be wonderfully…Continue

Started by Enjin Jul 27, 2014.

Comment by Donny 7 hours ago

is anyone still active here?

Comment by Avocadess on January 6, 2016 at 8:08am

Correction: "Dark Clouds Over Elberton."

Received the DVD yesterday. Though interesting, was not all that compared to the other documentaries I have seen made by the same film company. In my opinion.

Comment by Avocadess on January 2, 2016 at 12:39am

Just giving a shout out. Looking forward to watching the new film (documentary) by Chris Pinto (Adullam Films, a Christian filmmaking company), "Dark Clouds Over Elberta" about the Georgia Guidestones.

Hoping there are still copies of WRETCHED. Can't wait to see! (Mailing now....)

Comment by undine /// on October 17, 2014 at 11:30am

Hey I'm interested in making radical christian zines about squatting, housing, direct action and all that stuff. I'm looking to network with other radical Christians because I would like to start a squatted house, co-op, community or something with a focus on inclusiveness, activism and studying the Jesus book in its historical context. I'm an artist and studied animation and have worked in graphic design, have never made any zines, but want to start.

Comment by Morning on July 16, 2014 at 2:37pm

wretch is an annually-made radical christian day planner/organizer (along the lines of the slingshot planner). It includes memorable dates and saints days, monthly devotions and teachings, critical essays, a contact/resource guide, illustrations, a menstrual calendar, and other various, ever-changing things! Its purpose is to help encourage living out a life rooted in both faith and action in non-coercive, non-judgmental, non-dominating, non-hierarchical ways. The third edition of wretch will be available for 2015.

I am looking for submissions of devotions, essays, poetry, prayers, artwork, notable dates in radical and/or church history, etc. (There is a more thorough list of possibilities on the website, too.)

If you're interested or have questions, send me a message on here or an e-mail to wretch (at) riseup [dot] net. More info is on here: www.wretchproject.wordpress.com.

Thanks!

Morning

P.S. I'd be really excited to collaborate on this with people in this group!

Comment by Morning on January 6, 2014 at 9:53pm
Hey Christian radical friends! I want to share with you a project I recently finished, called wretch.
WRETCH: a quirky, hand-drawn, inspirational DIY 2014 day planner project

IT FEATURES: empowering and uplifting poetry, illustrations, various calendars, feast days and historical accounts of holy folks, peacemakers, and beauty weavers and much more!

IT LOOKS LIKE: awesome. neon covers, printed in dark green ink, fits inside yr back pocket unless you wear tiny jeggings.

Makes a thoughtful and totally practical gift for everyone you know.

To learn more about WRETCH, go to http://wretchproject.wordpress.com/
Comment by Brother Azrael on January 4, 2014 at 2:20pm

Hi, folks.

I just started a blog that deals with, among other things, Christianity and anarchism.  It's at network23.org/fishliver.  If you feel like it, check it out and maybe leave a comment or something.  I mean, I don't want to pressure anybody but it would be nice if somebody read the crap I throw out onto the interwebs.  I might be making zines related to the content of the blog sometime in the future.

Comment by Morning on October 19, 2013 at 9:33pm
What theme(s) are you thinking about discussing?
Comment by Don Lee on October 19, 2013 at 7:54pm

I also am interested in doing a Christian zine, called either INRI, SKY PILOT, or CELESTIAL BULLDOZER. Is anybody out there doing anything likewise at the moment? I have nobody to talk to!! :-0

thanks,

Don

Comment by Jennifer Dao on May 2, 2013 at 1:08pm

Hi! I'm new here. I made this very short zine (only 6 inside pages) and I'm wondering how you guys feel about it. It's my testimony about how I became a Christian because of a demonic experience I had. I'm new here...so I'm hoping it shows up: The%20Incubus%20a%20testimony.pdf

 

