We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

canadian zinesters

Information

canadian zinesters

represent, represent!

Location: CANADA
Members: 148
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Discussion Forum

Registration for the Halifax Zine Explosion zine fair is open!

Started by Anchorarchivist Amanda Aug 15, 2016.

Canzine festifal of zines and underground culture 2011

Started by Hal Niedzviecki Oct 9, 2011.

Big brothers And sisters? Established zines helping new zine publishers with tips, advertising etc 1 Reply

Started by Kai Millson-Taylor. Last reply by Anastasia Weedsmith Jan 3, 2011.

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of canadian zinesters to add comments!

Comment by ZippityZinedra on July 23, 2015 at 6:23pm

"Hugging a Tree" is a mini zine and it's 7 pages long. If you would a free copy or would like to trade zines, email sandra_reiki_@hotmail.com

Comment by Samantha Margaret on April 13, 2015 at 9:24pm

Hello hello!

I just recently created my first zine in my series (titled Cat Sneeze Zines... because, you know, why not).

I'm looking to trade! Or make friends! Or whatever!
Feel free to send me an email: catsneezezines@gmail.com

Comment by ZippityZinedra on March 29, 2015 at 8:42am

"Falling Apart: A zine on death, grief, mourning and loss."
This zine is about grieving and mourning the death of someone while using letters, stories, poetry, artwork, photography as a way to help cope with grief.
There is a lot of misunderstanding when it comes to the death of a loved one....a lot of "time heals all wounds," "life goes on" and "what's done is done." Am hoping this zine will try to help people understand grief and not shaming those who are mourning into silence, denial, isolation and to "just get over it."
The grief zine is 38 pages and it's typed.
Currently have 10 copies on hand. If you would like to trade, contact me through the facebook page, send a message through wemakezines or email Sandra_reiki_@hotmail.com

**Thank you to the contributors**

Comment by wandering home on January 10, 2015 at 7:19pm

Hi Guys!

Just finished my first issue of wandering home, a perzine with journal entries chronicling a cross Canada trip (one city per issue) as well as journal entries from age 12-present.

A little reflection on my life, and how your perspective changes the older you get. Issue one features journal entry from sixteen, the beginning of our trip, as well as some random writings.

just looking to trade at the moment, shoot me an email if you're interested!

dryadesse@hotmail.com

Comment by Izalixe Straightheart on October 17, 2014 at 7:29pm

Hello everyone !!!!!!!

I just took out a little suitcase *just for zines* from Under my bed and dusted it off. I re-printed a mini, "Meetings", my typewriter is in the repair shop as we speak and I got 9 days to put out a whole new issue of "The Happy Loner" (#4), 6 years after the last issue came out  !!!!!

I'm glad to be making a big joyous comeback to the zine scene....

with this... My first ever participation to CANZINE WEST Vancouver Nov 8th

and EXPOZINE Montréal Nov 16th

WHO IS GOING ????? Would be great to meet !!!!!!!

xoxo

Iza

Comment by ZippityZinedra on August 29, 2014 at 3:21pm

It's....It's....It's a zine! A zine is born! 'Different Shades of Normal #3 presents:

The rewind and fast-forward edition.' This perzine spans 21 years of writing. It includes failed relationships, depression, self-destruction, grief, self-care, etc. This perzine is typed and is 38 pages. Hurry and get it soon before it goes beddy-bye!

You can contact me at: Sandra_reiki_@hotmail.com

Comment by Zeina V. on March 9, 2014 at 10:20pm

I'm looking for someone who writes in poetry/poetric prose style to join my little team of collaborators. We're 3 illustrators and 2 writers right now, with a couple other people contributing inspiration. 

Message me if you're interested in joining us and I'll fill you in on the details and such :)

Comment by Jean-Thomas Bouchard on February 11, 2014 at 8:39am

The second edition of my zine 'Dead Hands' is now ready and up for sale on Big Cartel. 32 pages of full colour photos taken in various places in Quebec. 35mm photos exclusively.

Comment by Petra Kassun-Mutch on February 4, 2014 at 5:15am

So I am new to this but here is my first ever "zine"!

I like to write about entrepreneurship, sustainable and social enterprise development, the economy, and how these things shape our communities.  

Comment by Michael Cuthbertson on January 31, 2014 at 4:37pm

Hello fellow Canadian zinesters.

I write a zine called The MC Press and I have recently self-published my debut novel, Saskatoon Girls! The book is a coming-of-age story about Jake Patterson, a dreamer reluctant to surrender his youth. The book is a philosophical exploration of youth, infidelity, drugs and rock 'n' roll.

I am selling it in paperback on my website, TheMCPress.com, for $15 (plus $6 shipping in Canada and the United States, $12 anywhere else in the world).

I would be thrilled if you bought a copy of Saskatoon Girls and I would be happy to sign it for you and leave you a personal message inside.

You can also follow the book on Facebook.

Take care, amigos!

 

Members (148)

 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service