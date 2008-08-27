canadian zinesters

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Started by Anchorarchivist Amanda Aug 15, 2016.
Started by Hal Niedzviecki Oct 9, 2011.
Started by Kai Millson-Taylor. Last reply by Anastasia Weedsmith Jan 3, 2011.
"Falling Apart: A zine on death, grief, mourning and loss."
This zine is about grieving and mourning the death of someone while using letters, stories, poetry, artwork, photography as a way to help cope with grief.
There is a lot of misunderstanding when it comes to the death of a loved one....a lot of "time heals all wounds," "life goes on" and "what's done is done." Am hoping this zine will try to help people understand grief and not shaming those who are mourning into silence, denial, isolation and to "just get over it."
The grief zine is 38 pages and it's typed.
Currently have 10 copies on hand. If you would like to trade, contact me through the facebook page, send a message through wemakezines or email Sandra_reiki_@hotmail.com
**Thank you to the contributors**
Just finished my first issue of wandering home, a perzine with journal entries chronicling a cross Canada trip (one city per issue) as well as journal entries from age 12-present.
A little reflection on my life, and how your perspective changes the older you get. Issue one features journal entry from sixteen, the beginning of our trip, as well as some random writings.
just looking to trade at the moment, shoot me an email if you're interested!
dryadesse@hotmail.com
Hello everyone !!!!!!!
I just took out a little suitcase *just for zines* from Under my bed and dusted it off. I re-printed a mini, "Meetings", my typewriter is in the repair shop as we speak and I got 9 days to put out a whole new issue of "The Happy Loner" (#4), 6 years after the last issue came out !!!!!
I'm glad to be making a big joyous comeback to the zine scene....
with this... My first ever participation to CANZINE WEST Vancouver Nov 8th
and EXPOZINE Montréal Nov 16th
WHO IS GOING ????? Would be great to meet !!!!!!!
xoxo
Iza
It's....It's....It's a zine! A zine is born! 'Different Shades of Normal #3 presents:
The rewind and fast-forward edition.' This perzine spans 21 years of writing. It includes failed relationships, depression, self-destruction, grief, self-care, etc. This perzine is typed and is 38 pages. Hurry and get it soon before it goes beddy-bye!
You can contact me at: Sandra_reiki_@hotmail.com
I'm looking for someone who writes in poetry/poetric prose style to join my little team of collaborators. We're 3 illustrators and 2 writers right now, with a couple other people contributing inspiration.
Message me if you're interested in joining us and I'll fill you in on the details and such :)
The second edition of my zine 'Dead Hands' is now ready and up for sale on Big Cartel. 32 pages of full colour photos taken in various places in Quebec. 35mm photos exclusively.
Hello fellow Canadian zinesters.
I write a zine called The MC Press and I have recently self-published my debut novel, Saskatoon Girls! The book is a coming-of-age story about Jake Patterson, a dreamer reluctant to surrender his youth. The book is a philosophical exploration of youth, infidelity, drugs and rock 'n' roll.
I am selling it in paperback on my website, TheMCPress.com, for $15 (plus $6 shipping in Canada and the United States, $12 anywhere else in the world).
I would be thrilled if you bought a copy of Saskatoon Girls and I would be happy to sign it for you and leave you a personal message inside.
You can also follow the book on Facebook.
Take care, amigos!
