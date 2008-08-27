We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Call For Submissions!

Information

Call For Submissions!

A place to post your Call for Submissions for any zine projects you are working on.

Members: 680
Latest Activity: 7 minutes ago

Discussion Forum

Queer Femme Zine — Call for Submissions 1 Reply

Started by Joni Renee. Last reply by Daniel de Culla on Sunday.

Call For Submissions: (5/5 Deadline) Are you Queer? Are you Badass?! What does if mean to be a Queer Badass to you?

Started by Elle Apr 21.

Call For Submissions: Love/Hate Letters, 4/20 deadline

Started by Elle Feb 27.

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of Call For Submissions! to add comments!

Comment by Kelsey Copeland 7 minutes ago

Hi, folks! Please help this fancy violin and me make a zine that is happening because of my own personal angst!  

Although some people have been interested, I haven't actually gotten anything so far, so I look forward to someone setting the bar for how angsty this is actually going to get ;). It's okay, it doesn't have to be angsty (but pls someone let me bask in your angst pls).

Comment by missmuffcake on Tuesday

Looking for horror fans who have cats. Please hot me up with your email address for questionnaire & info.

Comment by Stacey Lo on April 11, 2017 at 10:54pm

Greetings~ MaivStory is a zine to share moments and creativity. Our goal is to provide a fun and creative way to connect, trade stories, and find inspirations with like-minded people~ 

MAIV IS someone who is fascinated by the unknown, attracted by all sorts of pleasures, and enjoys creativity. She strives to do more. She enjoys networking, sharing, and discovering. 

WHEN INSPIRED She pushes her limits, raises her own standards, develops more courage and confidence, experiences more joy and happiness, learns from other’s stories and experiences, learns from her own experiences and mistakes, develops more meaningful relationships, accomplishes more, and becomes an example of what is possible. 

WHEN MOTIVATED She is capable of bounding into action with great enthusiasm and energy. She is her own boss. She is practical, organize, and becomes a learner who is curious and determine. She is highly excitable and eager to explore new horizons. She is focused, strong-willed, accepting, and self-driven. She celebrates all accomplishments and life moments. 

MAIV IS a social butterfly, a wild woman, a gentle soul, a believer, a feminist, a giver, a daydreamer, a philanthropist, an introvert, a parent, a thinker,  a writer, a sister, a LGBTQ, a survivor, an aunt, a leader, a mother, a daughter, an achiever, a hard worker, a risk-taker, a girlfriend, a young girl,  an achiever, a dreamer, a spouse, a friend, an artist, a grandmother, an aunt, a student, a teacher/coach, a cousin, an activist, a supporter, a sportswoman, an extrovert, a provider, an entrepreneur, and more. 

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR: 

  • Writings: journals. poems. narratives. dairy. quotes. any writings you would like to share, it can be about anything or related to the theme. 
  • Photography/ visual arts: photography. mix media art. illustrations. 3D. moodboard. painting. doodles. sewing. We are open to any art medium you have created and photos of any kind that you have taken. <3 
  • Music: do you have playlist you listen to for inspiration? It’s therapeutic? Send it in! 
  • Reviews: if you saw or read something you liked or didn’t like, tell us about it! 
  • AND MORE, we’re pretty much open to anything. 

Maivstory is currently open for submissions. If you have any questions about what to submit or want to know more about maivstory, message us at maivstory@groups.facebook.com or Stacey Lo at mvlasuro@gmail.com

All contributors and interested readers will be given a copy of the zine. Join us in our facebook group page to share ideas, moments, and creativity. facebook.com/groups/maivstory

We look forward to hearing from you soon~ 

Comment by Huda Azzis on April 10, 2017 at 11:55am

OPEN CALL SUBMISSIONS: PHOTO ZINE

Looking for photographer willing to contribute in a TRAVEL PHOTO ZINE.

Deadline: 29 November 2017

Email your interest to HUDAAZZIS@GMAIL.COM and we'll send over the zine brief

Comment by gG iRKALLA on April 7, 2017 at 8:34pm

Up the Witchpunx Zine is about the liminal space between radical subcultures and the Occult. Our Latest Issue, RADICAL HOPE , explores the way that hope can be a form of insurrection, rather than a relic of sentimentality.  

This project still needs a few more submissions! 

We are especially interested in essays and visual art as we have mostly

received poetry. If you send us poetry we can only accept it if it is also prose/fiction ,accompanied by visual art or is part of a longer piece. 

In this issue, we are going to pay our contributors for the first time. How we will do this is a bit technical as we are still working on the numbers, but we will not pay less than $10 per person and will do everything we can to pay more, especially if your piece is longer than a single page. 

You can send submissions to gg.irkalla888@gmail.com. 

Submissions close April 20, 2017.

www.UPTHEWITCHPUNX.COM

Comment by Jennifer Nichole Wells on March 28, 2017 at 12:36pm
Submissions for our next issue, Attraction are now open. Submissions close Apr. 28.
 
What does attraction mean to you? What are you attracted to? Whether humans, kindness or glitter, we want to see your attraction in all its shapes and forms.
 
Email your poetry & visual art to felanzine@outlook.com. Submission guidelines: https://felanzine.wordpress.com/submit/.
Comment by Kira Matthews on March 28, 2017 at 11:54am

WHY ASK MEREDITH? Is a Politics and art zine and we want you to get involved. 

Through different artist mediums each volume will provide a diverse approach on tackling complex social issues and current methods of thought. The magazine aims to support under nourished artist/ art forms by exploring of their successes through their engagement with wider society.

If you'd like to get involved or just know more about this project Please email whyaskmeredith@gmail.com

WE ARE LOOKING FOR writing submissions of poetry, flash fiction, essays and rants 

Email us now!  whyaskmeredith@gmail.com

Please support us by following our new instagram @whyaskmeredith 

Thanks xxx 

Comment by ZippityZinedra on March 26, 2017 at 5:00pm

Via LunarSociety on Tumblr

Comment by Teto Preto on March 15, 2017 at 1:55pm

www.portopiratazinefest2017.blogspot.com

www.favodefelcomics.blogspot.com

smartalexster@gmail.com

Envie seu fanzine, zine, publicação independente para o catálogo a ser lançado no evento, até  o dia 16 de abril de 2017.

SEND YOUR ZINES UNTIL 16th of April, 2017.

A/c Ramon de Castro  

Caixa Postal

(Po Box ) 46048

Rio de Janeiro Rj Brasil

Comment by Madame Zine on March 12, 2017 at 8:38am

Call for Submissions! MiniZinefestPt - May 2017

In 6th May it will happen a small suprising and happy appearence of ZineFestPt and will be dedicaded to mini zinesmini artist books and mini postcards (or stamps)

We will be really glad if you can join to this project and send your work.

Look for further information

https://zinefestpt.wordpress.com/2017/03/04/international-open-call...

We are, since last year, collecting works for our collection and to exhibit them all around. The one's that were send last year are already in a show. 

You can look here: https://zinefestpt.wordpress.com/2017/02/12/2478/

We are available for other kind of participation - including any individual or collective exhibition specially of mini zines or mini artist books.

Best Regards,

Madame Zine (Cristina)

 

Members (680)

 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service