Call For Submissions!

THE FUCKING ISSUE contd
Feel free to submit original artwork, comics, graphics, and other printable media. Simultaneous submissions are fine, and author’s always maintain the rights to their work. Previously published work is also acceptable.
Through our travels, we’ve been in a lot of different circles with a lot of different women (womyn, trans persons, non binary, two spirited, etc) from all over the world, and there’s one topic that seems to permeate all borders: SEX. Particularly, how many negative or disappointing encounters we’ve had. The more we talk, the more similarities we find, and the more curious we become about the larger implications and the possible remedies for these problems. Throughout the world, there are varying degrees of Sex Ed being taught, with one strain of education standing out from the rest as the most toxic and least satisfying. We’ve all been in this scenario. Someone we’ve met and become enthralled, entranced, intrigued, enchanted with, and whatever the mysterious forces of the universe are have thrown us together into a passionate scene of clothing being pulled off, necks kissed, libidos raging… and then the disappointing moment where we realize the object of our desire has received their sexual education from pornography. We fake orgasm so they stop their jackhammering replica of sluttyschoolgirls.com and leave unsatisfied and disappointed, afraid to damage the delicate ego of our lover. But what is this doing? Our silence allows this behavior to continue, unattested; it allows the violent, insensitive, rape prone male centric model of dominator culture to thrive. This is not to say there are no men, male identifying humans, masculine end of the spectrum folk, who abhor mainstream porn modeled sex as much as we do. Of course there are. But there still exists the simple fact that women’s voices are often absent from the conversation the world is having through visual representations of sex, and that is a fucking issue. So, we’ve decided to compile a zine, or a series of zines, about what we actually want, and there is no one story or narrative that encompasses all of our desires. We are all different, and we know what we want. We can speak for ourselves. Even for the people out there who are unfamiliar with the idea of the male gaze, of systemic oppression, of how we female bodied or feminine inclined or anything other than cis male humans are constantly fighting for space to exist in, language to speak through, and safety within the confines of our own bodies, this zine could be tremendously helpful. What this zine seeks to do is educate the masses, tell stories that are not spoken through the predominant voice of the white male cannon, to create dissonance against the avalanches of cybernetic moans and choking of barely legal blondes. Some women like double penetration and being choked, but to have this story be the only story of what sex looks like, and what is expected, is extremely damaging and dangerous. So, here are the stories of real humans from around the world, narrating the best sex they can fathom. Eat your hearts out.
