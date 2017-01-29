QUEER YOUTH SPEAK OUT ABOUT TRUTH

Hello Friends!

It’s time for a new edition of the zine, HEADLINES and HEARTLINES. We’re looking for works by LGBTQIA+ people (under thirty) that unravels, pokes at, and encompasses the topic of TRUTH. As we see the current administration reveal their dodgy relationship with fact and more and more rogue twitters, reporters, and individuals call for support of both scientific and journalistic integrity, our thoughts about truth seem more relevant than ever.

Poetry, flash fiction, prose, illustration, photography, are all welcome as well as anything that can be reproducible in grayscale photocopy on a quarter sheet of copy paper. Anything is fair game, minus profanity and nudity.

Submissions will be accepted until February the 15th at midnight PST.

Please email your submissions to brooksandsoldiers@gmail.com with your name (or alias), age, state (or country), and a 50 word biography.

Love and Compassion Always,

Tiffany