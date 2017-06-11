Fashion Revolution zine #002

Submissions are now open for the second edition Fashion Revolution zine, launching in October 2017!

The theme for our second issue is ‘Loved Clothes Last’, which will be exploring the issue of waste in the fashion industry. We want to inspire our readers to buy less, care more, and know how to make the clothes they love last for longer.

See our submission guidelines for more information:

http://fashionrevolution.org/zine-002-call-for-submissions/

Fashion Revolution is a global movement campaigning for a fairer, safer, cleaner, more transparent fashion industry. This is a non-profit fanzine, which supports the Fashion Revolution movement. Proceeds from the fanzine will help us continue to grow our movement and keep on pushing for positive change.

The fanzine will be launched and printed in October 2017 and available to view online. View fanzine #001 MONEY FASHION POWER, which was launched in January 2017.

Submit your pieces for consideration to photo@fashionrevolution.org by July 8th. Maximum 800 words for written pieces. Images must be high resolution (300dpi at A4). Please email with your full name, and a website or Instagram link for crediting the work, along with any necessary caption information. All works submitted must be your own original work. Chosen work will be notified in August