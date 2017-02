ManGirl Nation Zine is calling for submissions!

Do you have a women's reproductive health story?

Women owning (or trying to own)the rights to their own bodies; they can be empowering stories or horrific ones and anywhere in between.

Deadline: 04/20/2017

email submissions to ManGirlNation@gmail.com

website: https://mangirlnation.wixsite.com/mangirlnationzine