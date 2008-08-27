We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

CALIFORNIA ZINESTERS

Information

CALIFORNIA ZINESTERS

If you are a zinster that lives in california, JOIN THIS GROUP!

Location: California
Members: 99
Latest Activity: 10 hours ago

Discussion Forum

Anyone interested in meeting up in Sacramento 2 Replies

Started by sacraWOMENto zine. Last reply by Zelda Oct 8, 2012.

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of CALIFORNIA ZINESTERS to add comments!

Comment by Paul de Valera 21 hours ago

# 50 out soon. 15 years of zine making, too dumb to quit.

Comment by Shane Marshall yesterday

Anyone within California willing to trade with me the latest issues of my zine. Features quite a few various topics. Issue 3, 4, and 5 are still around here.There's plenty of these to go around. I'd be happy to trade or sell. Message me on here or email me at shayanshafii@gmail.com

Hope to hear from you soon!

Comment by A.L. on May 27, 2015 at 12:05pm

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: "If you'd like to hear it // I can sing it for you" is a zine on aging. We are now accepting submissions for issue #002. We are accepting writings, photos, artwork centered around the theme “The things we’ve created.” All submissions should be formatted for b&w printing.

Please include: contact information you would like included in the zine, websites where interested readers can see more of your work, and an “about me” page with some fun info about you~

Our theme for this issue centers around social fabrications: the things we’ve created to help us hide from the things we haven’t - ie: colorblind notions of frailty, long-term care facilities, modern burial practices, Medicare coverage, culturally-specific understandings of an aging-body, etc. We are particularly interested in experiences of aging *outside* of fabricated normative structures- including senior homelessness, sexuality in older age, poverty, and addiction in older age. 

Deadline is JULY 25, 2015. Can’t wait to see and include your work.

Comment by missmuffcake on May 11, 2015 at 11:23am

If anyone is in the Sacramento area I urge you to go into Dimples book store and tell them to carry zines. They said it could be a possibility!

Comment by A.L. on March 11, 2015 at 12:26pm

Issue #001 of "If you'd like to hear it // I can sing it for you" is out now! This zine is focused on the negotiation of an aging body and a “forgetful” self in an unaccommodating world, as well as accounts of chronic illness and the end-of-life experiences of an aging self.

Visit us at agingzine.tumblr.com  // facebook.com/agingzine and get a copy of the first issue at agingzine.storenvy.com.

Comment by zoe blaq on January 20, 2015 at 11:53am

Book Fair and pop up zine library March 7th in Los Angeles!! http://youtu.be/M0gp26Raw5k

Comment by MEAT Based Clown Solution! on January 10, 2015 at 6:59pm

We are located in Sacramento and we distribute copies of Savage Henry Magazine to various head shops, dines, coffee shops, dispensaries, and other places on interest all over the city.

Comment by missmuffcake on December 22, 2014 at 10:13pm

At EBABZ a guy approached me saying he was going to put on a zine fest in Vallejo. Anyone have any more info?

Comment by Paul de Valera on December 20, 2014 at 9:18am

Chicken-Head 46 is being folded and stapled, it should hit the streets by Monday.

Comment by zoe blaq on December 19, 2014 at 9:54pm

Oh What Joy!!

An All inclusive book fair in South Central Los Angeles !!

Books+Films+Vendors+Food+Workshops+Panel+Art+Poetry

Free all ages

10am-8pm

more info: blkgrrrlshow.com / #blkgrrrl

 

Members (99)

 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service